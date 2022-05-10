Muskogee held its 36-hole spot on Tuesday, finishing their first team state tournament since 204 with a 354 score and six ahead of Enid, taking 11th place overall.
The Roughers shot 1,026 for the tournament, played at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman.
Norman North and Edmond North tied at 59-over 923. Norman North came from five back through 36 to shoot a 302. Edmond North shot a 305. Jenks, the 36-hole leader, was nine back after a 316 for a 932.
Stillwater’s Grant Gudgel shot a 73 for a three-shot victory over Kyle Leyton of Norman North. Gudgel had a final-day 73 and a 2-over 218 score.
Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur shot a 78 after a pair of 81s and wound up 32nd, 24-over 240.
Krew Thompson shot an 85 and finished at 257. Logan Ridley had an 89 for a 262. Gabe Kendrick shot 93 and was at 297.
2A
Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap shot a 79 and finished in a four-way tie for sixth at Buffalo Rock in Cushing. His 237 was six shots out of fourth and 23 behind champion Brice Wolff of Stroud (75, 214).
Latta dominated at Buffalo Rock in Cushing, finishing with a 317 and a 949 for a 65 shot victory over runner-up Nowata.
4A
Heritage Hall won by 60 strokes, finishing with a 295 and a 913 total at Boiling Springs Golf Club in Woodward. Holland Hall was second. Wagoner was 11th. The Bulldogs carded a 356 and an 1,120 total, ahead of Pryor (1,151).
Drew Mabrey of Holland Hall had a four-shot victory after a 69 (213). Justin Carter of Wagoner shot 79 and was in at 250, tied for 26th. Carson Parker of Hilldale was five back after an 84. Zach Mays of Wagoner had an 89 and a 266.
3A
Eufaula wound up 10th after a 361 (1,074 for 54 holes) at Lakeview Golf Club in Ardmore. The Ironheads were ahead of Perry (1,084) ancx Stigler (1,114). Christian Heritage won, shooting a final-round 301 and its 905 was 12 shots ahead of Oklahoma Christian School.
Ryder Cowan shot a 68 and at 203 won by five strokes. Justis James shot an 81 and his 248 led the Ironheads.
