Anadarko 20, McLoud 7
Bethel 67, Holdenville 13
Bishop Kelley 55, Tulsa Rogers 34
Bixby 58, Sand Springs 14
Blackwell 22, Newkirk 21
Blanchard 32, Tecumseh 7
Booker T. Washington 62, Putnam West 6
Bristow 43, Cleveland 0
Broken Arrow 45, Yukon 14
Broken Bow 44, McLain/TSST 0
Caddo 52, Strother 18
Carl Albert 28, Piedmont 10
Cascia Hall 49, Panama 7
Catoosa 21, Oologah 20
Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22
Chandler 24, Millwood 6
Chickasha 53, Cache 28
Collinsville 49, Glenpool 14
Commerce 41, Ketchum 6
Covington-Douglas 46, Barnsdall 0
Cushing 49, John Marshall 22
Davenport 50, Depew 0
Del City 20, Putnam North 14, OT
Dewar 63, Webbers Falls 14
Durant 42, Tulsa Edison 32
El Reno 32, Duncan 27
Elk City 66, Weatherford 18
Empire 52, Snyder 18
Eufaula 55, Wilburton 0
Fairl and 40, Wyandotte 20
Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21
Gore 74, Porter Consolidated 14
Grove 48, Skiatook 0
Guthrie 62, Guymon 12
Harrah 38, Ada 33
Haskell 43, Okmulgee 8
Hennessey 36, Chisholm 8
Heritage Hall 57, Douglass 14
Holland Hall 37, Berryhill 12
Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 34
Hugo 47, Valliant 21
Jenks 35, Edmond Santa Fe 14
Lindsay 61, Marietta 0
Lone Grove 42, Plainview 34
Mangum 45, Hobart 0
Marlow 35, Davis 6
Maud 52, Sasakwa 6
McAlester 33, Coweta 2
Minco 48, Walters 6
Mounds 61, Konawa 6
Mustang 37, Edmond North 10
Oaks 48, Midway 46, OT
Okeene 28, Cherokee 12
Oklahoma Bible 45, Wilson 0
Owasso 52, Southmoore 8
Pauls Valley 10, Madill 7
Perry 37, Alva 7
Ponca City 34, Bartlesville 7
Poteau 40, Stilwell 6
Pryor 70, Memorial 0
Purcell 56, Crooked Oak 7
Quapaw 48, Afton 16
Regent Prep 49, Drumright 0
Ringling 57, Healdton 0
Roland 16, Keys (Park Hill) 12
Sapulpa 56, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Shawnee 43, Tulsa East Central 10
Spiro 64, Heavener 30
Stigler 67, Sequoyah Tahlequah 6
Stillwater 49, Lawton 13
Stroud 46, Allen 0
Sulphur 34, Kingston 19
Summit Christian 34, Keota 26
Thomas Fay Custer 26, Sayre 14
Tonkawa 47, Oklahoma Christian Academy 12
Turpin 52, Canton 6
Velma-Alma 64, Alex 28
Victory Christian 62, Metro Christian 7
Vinita 32, Jay 14
Warner 55, Talihina 0
Waurika 52, Central High 6
Wayne 52, Dibble 0
Welch 60, South Coffeyville 8
