Anadarko 20, McLoud 7

Bethel 67, Holdenville 13

Bishop Kelley 55, Tulsa Rogers 34

Bixby 58, Sand Springs 14

Blackwell 22, Newkirk 21

Blanchard 32, Tecumseh 7

Booker T. Washington 62, Putnam West 6

Bristow 43, Cleveland 0

Broken Arrow 45, Yukon 14

Broken Bow 44, McLain/TSST 0

Caddo 52, Strother 18

Carl Albert 28, Piedmont 10

Cascia Hall 49, Panama 7

Catoosa 21, Oologah 20

Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22

Chandler 24, Millwood 6

Chickasha 53, Cache 28

Collinsville 49, Glenpool 14

Commerce 41, Ketchum 6

Covington-Douglas 46, Barnsdall 0

Cushing 49, John Marshall 22

Davenport 50, Depew 0

Del City 20, Putnam North 14, OT

Dewar 63, Webbers Falls 14

Durant 42, Tulsa Edison 32

El Reno 32, Duncan 27

Elk City 66, Weatherford 18

Empire 52, Snyder 18

Eufaula 55, Wilburton 0

Fairl and 40, Wyandotte 20

Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21

Gore 74, Porter Consolidated 14

Grove 48, Skiatook 0

Guthrie 62, Guymon 12

Harrah 38, Ada 33

Haskell 43, Okmulgee 8

Hennessey 36, Chisholm 8

Heritage Hall 57, Douglass 14

Holland Hall 37, Berryhill 12

Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 34

Hugo 47, Valliant 21

Jenks 35, Edmond Santa Fe 14

Lindsay 61, Marietta 0

Lone Grove 42, Plainview 34

Mangum 45, Hobart 0

Marlow 35, Davis 6

Maud 52, Sasakwa 6

McAlester 33, Coweta 2

Minco 48, Walters 6

Mounds 61, Konawa 6

Mustang 37, Edmond North 10

Oaks 48, Midway 46, OT

Okeene 28, Cherokee 12

Oklahoma Bible 45, Wilson 0

Owasso 52, Southmoore 8

Pauls Valley 10, Madill 7

Perry 37, Alva 7

Ponca City 34, Bartlesville 7

Poteau 40, Stilwell 6

Pryor 70, Memorial 0

Purcell 56, Crooked Oak 7

Quapaw 48, Afton 16

Regent Prep 49, Drumright 0

Ringling 57, Healdton 0

Roland 16, Keys (Park Hill) 12

Sapulpa 56, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Shawnee 43, Tulsa East Central 10

Spiro 64, Heavener 30

Stigler 67, Sequoyah Tahlequah 6

Stillwater 49, Lawton 13

Stroud 46, Allen 0

Sulphur 34, Kingston 19

Summit Christian 34, Keota 26

Thomas Fay Custer 26, Sayre 14

Tonkawa 47, Oklahoma Christian Academy 12

Turpin 52, Canton 6

Velma-Alma 64, Alex 28

Victory Christian 62, Metro Christian 7

Vinita 32, Jay 14

Warner 55, Talihina 0

Waurika 52, Central High 6

Wayne 52, Dibble 0

Welch 60, South Coffeyville 8

