Friday

Waurika 56, Central High 6

Millwood 36, Chandler 14

Norman North 41, Putnam City 14

Dickson 47, Little Axe 13

Westmoore 39, Norman 35

Turpin 58, Canton 12

Stillwater 70, Lawton 17

Velma-Alma 30, Alex 14

Oklahoma Christian 23, Luther 15

Postponements: 

Rejoice Christian vs. Nowata

 

From Thursday

Ada 49, Harrah 7

Adair 52, Kansas 7

Allen 30, Stroud 25

Anadarko 56, McLoud 22

Ardmore def. Capitol Hill, forfeit

Atoka 34, Hartshorne 0

Bishop Kelley 54, Tulsa Rogers 0

Bixby 51, Sand Springs 20

Blackwell 37, Newkirk 19

Blanchard 34, Tecumseh 14

Bluejacket 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 26

Booker T. Washington 49, Putnam West 0

Bristow 37, Cleveland 19

Broken Arrow 27, Yukon 22

Broken Bow 38, McLain/TSST 6

Buffalo 60, Beaver 14

Cache 31, Chickasha 0

Caddo 70, Strother 62

Cascia Hall 35, Panama 7

Checotah 42, Westville 6

Cherokee 48, Okeene 0

Choctaw 26, Muskogee 10

Coalgate 6, Tishomingo 0

Collinsville 56, Glenpool 13

Commerce 54, Ketchum 6

Community Christian 22, Christian Heritage Academy 21

Covington-Douglas 48, Barnsdall 8

Coweta 20, McAlester 17

Coyle 58, Wilson 50

Cresc ent 35, Watonga 6

Davenport 56, Depew 6

Dewar 46, Webbers Falls 0

El Reno 43, Duncan 42, OT

Empire 40, Snyder 14

Enid 20, Edmond Memorial 7

Eufaula 51, Wilburton 6

Fox 52, Paoli 6

Frederick 40, Comanche 14

Garber 80, Yale 42

Guthrie 72, Guymon 0

Hennessey 15, Chisholm 14

Heritage Hall 49, Douglass 12

Hilldale 48, Muldrow 14

Hobart 48, Mangum 20

Holland Hall 31, Berryhill 7

Hooker 47, Burns Flat-Dill City 14

Idabel 26, Antlers 22

Inola 21, Mannford 13

Kiefer 35, Henryetta 7

Kingfisher 38, Perkins-Tryon 31

Kingston 30, Sulphur 26

Laverne 46, Seiling 0

Lincoln Christian 42, Seminole 13

Lindsay 26, Marietta 6

Locust Grove 24, Tulsa Webster 0

Lone Grove 15, Plainview 14

MacArthur 46, Noble 40

Marlow 35, Davis 6

Maysville 54, Ryan 6

Meeker 52, Star Spencer 6

Metro Christian 49, Victory Christian 21< /P>

Midway 46, Oaks 0

Midwest City 53, Deer Creek 0

Mooreland 41, Merritt 0

Morrison 20, Warner 0

Mustang 35, Edmond North 6

Newcastle 26, Bethany 14

OKC Southeast 44, Altus 2

OKC U.S. Grant 28, OKC Northwest 12

Okemah 44, Savanna 6

Okmulgee 20, Haskell 0

Oologah 48, Catoosa 0

Owasso 43, Southmoore 13

Pauls Valley 35, Madill 13

Pawhuska 68, Rejoice Christian School 35

Perry 46, Alva 14

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Olive 0

Ponca City 10, Bartlesville 7

Poteau 47, Stilwell 0

Prague 36, Crossings Christian School 30

Pryor 48, Memorial 13

Purcell 55, Crooked Oak 20

Putnam North 10, Del City 6

Quapaw 14, Afton 0

Quinton 56, Wetumka 6

Regent Prep 70, Drumright 18

Ringwood 30, Pond Creek-Hunter 6

Roland 21, Keys (Park Hill) 14

Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 34

Sapulpa 64, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Sasakwa 36, Maud 26

Sharon-Mutual 22, Boise City 14

Shattuck 52, Balko 6

Skiatook 42, Grove 21

Southwest Covenant 56, Bray-Doyle 12

Sperry 42, Salina 12

Stigler 56, Booneville, Ark. 14

Summit Christian 69, Keota 42

Tahlequah 37, Claremore 7

Texhoma 31, Fairview 14

Thackerville 44, Temple 42

Thomas Fay Custer 28, Sayre 6

Timberlake 66, Medford 36

Tipton 40, Cyril 20

Tonkawa 44, Oklahoma Christian Academy 6

Tulsa Edison 25, Durant 15

Tyrone 49, Corn Bible Academy 0

Union 62, Moore 12

Verdigris 56, Central 34

Vian 84, Pocola 0

Wagoner 70, Miami 8

Washington 56, Lexington 6

Waurika 56, Central High 6

Wayne 27, Dibble 21

Waynoka 45, Geary 0

Weleetka 12, Porum 6

Wellston 92, Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 46

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 50, Copan 0

Wewoka 55, Liberty 0

Woodland 51, Chouteau-Mazie 0

Woodward 17, Eisenhower 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cave Springs vs. Arkoma, ccd.

Elmore City vs. Wynnewood, ccd.

Foyil vs. Prue, ccd.

Morris vs. Beggs, ccd.

Mount St. Mary vs. Bridge Creek, ccd.

Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Grandfield, ccd.

Walters vs. Minco, ccd.

Weatherford vs. Elk City, ccd.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you