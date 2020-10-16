Friday
Waurika 56, Central High 6
Millwood 36, Chandler 14
Norman North 41, Putnam City 14
Dickson 47, Little Axe 13
Westmoore 39, Norman 35
Turpin 58, Canton 12
Stillwater 70, Lawton 17
Velma-Alma 30, Alex 14
Oklahoma Christian 23, Luther 15
Postponements:
Rejoice Christian vs. Nowata
From Thursday
Ada 49, Harrah 7
Adair 52, Kansas 7
Allen 30, Stroud 25
Anadarko 56, McLoud 22
Ardmore def. Capitol Hill, forfeit
Atoka 34, Hartshorne 0
Bishop Kelley 54, Tulsa Rogers 0
Bixby 51, Sand Springs 20
Blackwell 37, Newkirk 19
Blanchard 34, Tecumseh 14
Bluejacket 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 26
Booker T. Washington 49, Putnam West 0
Bristow 37, Cleveland 19
Broken Arrow 27, Yukon 22
Broken Bow 38, McLain/TSST 6
Buffalo 60, Beaver 14
Cache 31, Chickasha 0
Caddo 70, Strother 62
Cascia Hall 35, Panama 7
Checotah 42, Westville 6
Cherokee 48, Okeene 0
Choctaw 26, Muskogee 10
Coalgate 6, Tishomingo 0
Collinsville 56, Glenpool 13
Commerce 54, Ketchum 6
Community Christian 22, Christian Heritage Academy 21
Covington-Douglas 48, Barnsdall 8
Coweta 20, McAlester 17
Coyle 58, Wilson 50
Cresc ent 35, Watonga 6
Davenport 56, Depew 6
Dewar 46, Webbers Falls 0
El Reno 43, Duncan 42, OT
Empire 40, Snyder 14
Enid 20, Edmond Memorial 7
Eufaula 51, Wilburton 6
Fox 52, Paoli 6
Frederick 40, Comanche 14
Garber 80, Yale 42
Guthrie 72, Guymon 0
Hennessey 15, Chisholm 14
Heritage Hall 49, Douglass 12
Hilldale 48, Muldrow 14
Hobart 48, Mangum 20
Holland Hall 31, Berryhill 7
Hooker 47, Burns Flat-Dill City 14
Idabel 26, Antlers 22
Inola 21, Mannford 13
Kiefer 35, Henryetta 7
Kingfisher 38, Perkins-Tryon 31
Kingston 30, Sulphur 26
Laverne 46, Seiling 0
Lincoln Christian 42, Seminole 13
Lindsay 26, Marietta 6
Locust Grove 24, Tulsa Webster 0
Lone Grove 15, Plainview 14
MacArthur 46, Noble 40
Marlow 35, Davis 6
Maysville 54, Ryan 6
Meeker 52, Star Spencer 6
Metro Christian 49, Victory Christian 21< /P>
Midway 46, Oaks 0
Midwest City 53, Deer Creek 0
Mooreland 41, Merritt 0
Morrison 20, Warner 0
Mustang 35, Edmond North 6
Newcastle 26, Bethany 14
OKC Southeast 44, Altus 2
OKC U.S. Grant 28, OKC Northwest 12
Okemah 44, Savanna 6
Okmulgee 20, Haskell 0
Oologah 48, Catoosa 0
Owasso 43, Southmoore 13
Pauls Valley 35, Madill 13
Pawhuska 68, Rejoice Christian School 35
Perry 46, Alva 14
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Olive 0
Ponca City 10, Bartlesville 7
Poteau 47, Stilwell 0
Prague 36, Crossings Christian School 30
Pryor 48, Memorial 13
Purcell 55, Crooked Oak 20
Putnam North 10, Del City 6
Quapaw 14, Afton 0
Quinton 56, Wetumka 6
Regent Prep 70, Drumright 18
Ringwood 30, Pond Creek-Hunter 6
Roland 21, Keys (Park Hill) 14
Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 34
Sapulpa 64, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Sasakwa 36, Maud 26
Sharon-Mutual 22, Boise City 14
Shattuck 52, Balko 6
Skiatook 42, Grove 21
Southwest Covenant 56, Bray-Doyle 12
Sperry 42, Salina 12
Stigler 56, Booneville, Ark. 14
Summit Christian 69, Keota 42
Tahlequah 37, Claremore 7
Texhoma 31, Fairview 14
Thackerville 44, Temple 42
Thomas Fay Custer 28, Sayre 6
Timberlake 66, Medford 36
Tipton 40, Cyril 20
Tonkawa 44, Oklahoma Christian Academy 6
Tulsa Edison 25, Durant 15
Tyrone 49, Corn Bible Academy 0
Union 62, Moore 12
Verdigris 56, Central 34
Vian 84, Pocola 0
Wagoner 70, Miami 8
Washington 56, Lexington 6
Wayne 27, Dibble 21
Waynoka 45, Geary 0
Weleetka 12, Porum 6
Wellston 92, Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 46
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 50, Copan 0
Wewoka 55, Liberty 0
Woodland 51, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Woodward 17, Eisenhower 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cave Springs vs. Arkoma, ccd.
Elmore City vs. Wynnewood, ccd.
Foyil vs. Prue, ccd.
Morris vs. Beggs, ccd.
Mount St. Mary vs. Bridge Creek, ccd.
Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Grandfield, ccd.
Walters vs. Minco, ccd.
Weatherford vs. Elk City, ccd.
