Class A baseball preview
At Yukon HS
Thursday’s Games
G1: Silo (28-1) vs. Canute (29-7), 11 a.m.
G2: Amber-Pocasset (30-8) vs. Oktaha (24-10), 1:30 p.m.
G3: Dale (21-10) vs. Rattan (23-4), 4 p.m.
G4: Byng (18-11) vs. Wister (29-3), 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
G5: Winners 1 and 2, 11 a.m.
G6: Winners 3 and 4, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday at Bricktown Ballpark
G7: Championship, 12:05 p.m.
Breakdown
Oktaha comes in 24-10 and ranked fourth. They get sixth-ranked Amber-Pocasset (30-8) in the first round. Win, and there’s probably a gorilla in the room. No. 1 Silo (28-1) takes on Canute (29-7), which was tied with Am-Po in the sixth slot, and should the Rebels win, they’ll match up with the team they defeated in both the 2021-22 fall and spring championship games.
On the other side of the bracket, eighth-ranked Dale (21-10) takes on third-ranked Rattan (23-4), and 13th-ranked Byng (18-11) takes on No. 2 Wister (29-3). Oktaha was 4-6 against the field with no previous contest against Am-Po, but they just got back pitching ace Tyler Allen a week before regionals after his injury in the first week of the season.
Class 3A fastpitch preview
At USA Hall of Fame Complex, OKC
Thursday at Integris Field
G1: Morris (34-9) vs. Washington (35-3), 11 a.m.
G2: Haskell (31-4) vs. Lindsey (28-12), 1:30 p.m.
G3: Tishomingo (33-7) vs. Kiefer (28-5), 4 p.m.
G4: North Rock Creek (29-10) vs. Comanche (28-8), 6:30 p.m.
Friday at Integris Field
G5: Winners 1 and 2, 11 a.m.
G6: Winners 3 and 4, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday at OG&E Energy Field (Stadium)
G7: Championship, 1:30 p.m.
Haskell (31-4) gets Lindsey (29-12) in the first round. Both teams swept their respective regionals.
The Haymakers are one of four 30-win teams. The winner of this game will be guaranteed a contest against one of them as it’ll be either Morris (34-9) or Washington (35-3). The other is on the opposite end of the bracket, Tishomingo (33-5). Haskell hasn’t seen any of the other teams in the field, which includes Kiefer (28-5), North Rock Creek (29-10) and Comanche (28-8). The Lady Haymakers have reached as far as the state championship game, that coming last in 2007 where they lost to Konawa. They were slowpitch champs in 1989.
