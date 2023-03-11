Area qualifiers took part in the state powerlifting championships Friday and Saturday at El Reno.
Hilldale’s Cash Schiller was second at 242 with a 560 squat, 350 bench, 555 deadlift and 1,465 total weight. His squat was the best in the division.
Evan Keefe was third at 275 with 545 on squat, 345 bench and 600 deadlift, totaling 1,490.
Jacob Duncan of Checotah was fifth in heavyweights, 500, 315, 525 and 1,340.
In the Small Schools, Gore repeated as team champs in Class A.
Gunner Carey of Webbers Falls was second at 123 with 330, 180, 370 and 880.
At 145, Gore’s Tyler Lane had the top squat at 420 with a 275 bench and 460 deadlift for 1,155 and second overall at 145. Alex Hallum was second at 168 with 455, 285, 480 and 1,220.
At 181, Maddux Shelby of Webbers Falls lifted 490, 270 and 515 for 1,275. At 220, Ty Vinson of Warner was sixth (515, 290, 520). Junior Faul of Haskell was fifth in deadlift at 540. Nick Wolfe was seventh at 275 (515, 300, 530, 1,345) and Briar Payne ninth at 1,320 with lifts of 515, 280 and 525.
At 275, Nick Wolf of Gore had 1,345 for seventh (515, 280, 525).
