With one individual all-around first, Gore captured the Class A Oklahoma Powerlifting Championship on Saturday. It's the first-ever team state title in any sport by the school.
Also winning a title was Alex Hallum at 145 pounds.
"We're pretty proud of it," said Gore coach Brandon Tyler. "I told the kids afterward, now we want this in football."
The powerlifting championships are conducted by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Associaiton.
Full results follow.
Friday
Large School (area top finishers)
145: Coby Harp, Hilldale, seventh overall, 1,030;
242: Cash Schiller, Hilldale, third overall, 1,370; first bench, 320; third squat, 515: third deadlift, 505.
275: Evan Keefe Hilldale, seventh overall, 1,375; fifth bench, 350.
Small School (area top finishers)
123: Gunner Carey, Webbers Falls, first squat, 305;
145: Alex Hallum, Gore, first overall, 1,110; first squat, 415; fourth bench, 235; first deadlift, 460. Tyler Lane, third overall, 1,095; second squat, 405; second bench, 265; second deadlift, 425.
157: Blue Steward, Gore, eighth overall, 990; Chandler Long, Webbers Falls, 10th overall, 990.
168: Maddux Shelby, Webbers Falls, 10th overall, 1,045.
181: Mason Jim, Warner, third overall, 1,185; second squat, 270; fourth bench, 270; third deadlift, 480.
198: Hunter Girty, Warner, ninth overall, 1,140.
220: Ty Vinson, Warner, fifth overall, 1,205; fifth squat, 460;
275: Garrett Douthit, Gore, third overall, 1,370; third squats, 530; third bench, 290; second deadlift, 550. Nick Wolf, Gore, fourth overall, 1,280; second bench, 310.
HWT: Ty Dodd, Eufaula, second overall, 1,375; fourth squat, 500; first bench, 340; fifth deadlift, 535.
Team: Class A champion, Gore.
