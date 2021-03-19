Area powerlifters registered a number of top 10 places at last weekend’s Oklahoma Football Coaches Association state powerlifting championships.
In the large school (3A-6A football squads), Hilldale's Watson Schiller was second in the 220-pound class. He lifted 1,435 pounds with 595 on squats, 315 bench press and 525 deadlift. Dylan Walker was third for the Hornets at 168 pounds. His total lift was 1,085 pounds with 405 on squat, 230 on bench and 450 deadlift.
At 275, Hilldale's Evan Keefe totaled 1,210 pounds for sixth place. He had 435 on squats, 280 bench and 495 deadlift.
At heavyweight, Fort Gibson’s Trey Forrest had 1,405 pounds for third place. His squat was 605, bench was 285 and deadlift 515.
In the small school class (2A-C), Brody Cannon of Warner lifted 1,340 pounds for third in the 242-pound class, with 600 pounds on squat, 290 on bench and 450 on deadlift. Trace Elders gave the Eagles a sixth-place finish in the heavyweight division, totaling 1,360 (560 squat, 350 bench and 450 deadlift). Eufaula’s Ty Dodd was 10th at 1,235 (450 squat, 300 bench, 485 deadlift).
Gore had multiple top 10s. Garrett Douthit was sixth at 275 as he lifted 1,265 with 500 on squat, 265 bench and 500 deadlift. Alex Hallum of Gore at 157 lifted 1,010 for seventh (375 squat, 220 bench, 415 deadlift), Tyler Lane of Gore was ninth at 145 with 900 pounds (315 squat, 225 bench, 360 deadlift), Jesus Thomas ninth at 168 with 1,005 pounds (335 squat, 230 bench, 440 deadlift).
