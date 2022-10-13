Thursday’s games

Ada 55, Stilwell 0

Alva 44, Chisholm 12

Anadarko 37, North Rock Creek 7

Apache 44, Snyder 0

Arkoma 38, Foyil 8

Atoka 53, Lexington 14

Beggs 46, Okmulgee 16

Bethany 41, Tecumseh 0

Bethel 40, Star Spencer 38

Bishop Kelley 41, Pryor 6

Blanchard 42, OKC Classen Adv. 20

Boise City 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 6

Bristow 35, Jay 34

Broken Bow 28, Poteau 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Thomas Fay Custer 20

Checotah 39, Locust Grove 32

Cherokee 56, Garber 50

Choctaw 63, OKC Northwest 6

Claremore 28, Tulsa Edison 14

Collinsville 50, Tulsa Rogers 14

Commerce 42, Fairland 0

Copan 52, South Coffeyville 6

Coweta 58, Durant 6

Coyle 46, Bluejacket 0

Crescent 23, Hinton 21

Crossings Christian School 16, Chandler 6

Davis 49, Marietta 30

Dewar 56, Porum 6

Dewey 27, Inola 14

Dibble 60, Healdton 8

Duncan 56, Altus 0

Elk City 51, Chickasha 14

Enid 9, Westmoore 7

Eufaula 58, Antlers 12

Fairview 30, Mooreland 6

Frederick 59, Comanche 0

Geary 38, Ryan 22

Gore 65, Central Sallisaw 0

Grove 70, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Guthrie 70, OKC Southeast 6

Hartshorne 38, Mounds 7

Hennessey 61, Blackwell 7

Heritage Hall 58, Dickson 20

Holdenville 48, Coalgate 6

Holland Hall 21, Central 0

Hollis 15, Beaver 0

Hominy 36, Chelsea 0

Hooker 21, Texhoma 20

Idabel 54, Spiro 8

Jones 50, Meeker 35

Kiefer 52, Kansas 24

Kingston 45, Tishomingo 14

Laverne 56, Shattuck 8

Lincoln Christian 49, Seminole 0

Lone Grove 27, Sulphur 20

Madill 58, Fort Gibson 27

Mangum 45, Empire 14

Maud 66, Thackerville 0

McAlester 68, Tulsa East Central 7

McLoud 34, Mannford 26

Merritt 48, Sayre 28

Metro Christian 42, Kingfisher 7

Miami 43, Catoosa 22

Midwest City 37, MacArthur 14

Millwood 44, Newkirk 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 62, Bray-Doyle 6

Muldrow 41, Stigler 33

Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13

Norman 20, Edmond Santa Fe 17

Norman North 64, Southmoore 10

Oaks 30, Watts 22

Okemah 32, Roland 27

Oklahoma Bible 56, Ringwood 14

Oklahoma Christian School 23, Perry 21

Oologah 56, Skiatook 14

Owasso 36, Yukon 17

Panama 30, Pocola 28

Pauls Valley 35, Plainview 34

Pawhuska 56, Salina 6

Pawnee 24, Chouteau-Mazie 8

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Olive 0

Ponca City 13, Putnam City 7

Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Putnam North 48, Capitol Hill 0

Quinton 62, Caddo 34

Regent Prep 75, Barnsdall 38

Rejoice Christian School 55, Vinita 28

Ringling 43, Wayne 7

Sand Springs 44, Putnam West 14

Sapulpa 61, Glenpool 19

Seiling 62, Waukomis 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 51, Nowata 6

Southwest Covenant 52, Okeene 28

Sperry 33, Morris 14

Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7

Stratford 34, Elmore City 6

Stroud 55, Konawa 6

Tipton 46, Grandfield 0

Tonkawa 30, Morrison 0

Turpin 60, Balko 12

Tuttle 38, Bridge Creek 10

Union 53, Mustang 21

Valliant 41, Wilburton 28

Velma-Alma 42, Waurika 28

Verdigris 17, Cascia Hall 0

Victory Christian 50, Westville 14

Warner 50, Keys (Park Hill) 6

Washington 42, Lindsay 6

Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Weleetka 56, Depew 6

Wetumka 55, Strother 6

Wynnewood 44, Rush Springs 6

