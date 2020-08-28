Adair 46, Jay 7
Bishop Kelley 28, Poteau 7
Bixby 34, Union 0
Booker T. Washington 28, Southmoore 10
Cascia Hall 42, Victory Christian 20
Cashion 47, Rejoice Christian School 14
Central High 41, Paoli 6
Chelsea 41, Porter 18
Chickasha 47, Altus 14
Community Christian 35, Crossings Christian School 20
Crescent 13, Hennessey 7
Dewey 52, Miami 42
El Reno 42, Cache 35, OT
Enid 63, Madill 0
Fairview 20, Hobart 19
Frederick 16, WF City View, Texas 3
Guthrie 34, Shawnee 16
Heavener 22, North Rock Creek 6
Idabel 28, Foreman, Ark. 6
Inola 35, Sequoyah-Claremore 7
Jenks 31, Har-Ber, Ark. 15
Jones 31, Bethany 7
Lincoln Christian 36, Beggs 8
McAlester 21, Broken Bow 13
McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13
Meeker 45, Stroud 7
Midwest City 27, Westmoore 20
Moore 33, Edmond Memorial 13
Oklahoma Christian School 27, Christian H eritage Academy 14
Owasso 48, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Pampa, Texas 49, Elk City 21
Paris, Texas 34, Metro Christian 14
Pawhuska 64, Perry 7
Prague 27, Luther 14
Quapaw 19, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Sayre 6, Cordell 3
Stigler 25, Sallisaw 0
Texhoma 40, Gruver, Texas 6
Tuttle 28, Sulphur 7
Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8
Washington 35, Pawnee 14
Webbers Falls 38, Gans 20
Wilburton 47, Pocola 14_
