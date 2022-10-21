Friday’s Games

Allen 34, Savanna 6

Anadarko 49, Mount St. Mary 9

Apache 16, Walters 0

Arkoma 52, Gans 6

Balko 32, Hollis 28

Barnsdall 56, Olive 0

Berryhill 63, Checotah 36

Bethany 48, Harrah 7

Bishop Kelley 36, Claremore 33

Blanchard 47, Bridge Creek 0

Cache 37, John Marshall 36

Caddo 50, Midway 0

Carl Albert 41, Guthrie 7

Carnegie 21, Empire 14

Cascia Hall 56, Bristow 22

Catoosa 34, Skiatook 13

Chelsea 30, Pawnee 14

Cherokee 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Chisholm 7, Blackwell 0

Choctaw 49, Lawton 12

Chouteau-Mazie 20, Oklahoma Union 8

Christian Heritage Academy 49, Watonga 0

Clinton 40, Chickasha 7

Coalgate 52, Tishomingo 28

Colcord 50, Fairland 6

Commerce 41, Afton 12

Corn Bible Academy 58, Bray-Doyle 12

Covington-Douglas 48, Waukomis 0

Coyle 60, Oaks 28

Crescent 42, Western Heights 8

Crossings Christian School 35, Bethel 0

Crossover Prep 60, Claremore Christian 22

Cushing 70, Cleveland 7

Cyril 18, Alex 0

Davis 28, Atoka 19

Deer Creek 64, OKC Northwest 0

Del City 72, Glenpool 0

Depew def. Strother, forfeit

Dustin 54, Sasakwa 6

Edmond North 28, Yukon 7

El Reno 32, MacArthur 29

Elgin 29, Duncan 7

Elmore City 20, Rush Springs 8

Eufaula 56, Valliant 7

Fairview 41, Texhoma 6

Frederick 43, Crooked Oak 8

Gore 62, Panama 0

Grove 49, Collinsville 21

Hartshorne 36, Konawa 12

Hennessey 50, Alva 40

Henryetta 54, Okemah 14

Heritage Hall 50, Plainview 14

Hilldale 52, Broken Bow 28

Hinton 19, Minco 18

Holdenville 36, Kingston 26

Holland Hall 55, Inola 0

Hominy 27, Tonkawa 21

Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 16

Hugo 20, Spiro 14

Idabel 60, Antlers 14

Jersey Shore, Pa. 23, Canton 0

Jones 34, Chandler 7

Kansas 13, Okmulgee 6

Kellyville 42, Star Spencer 14

Kiefer 28, Beggs 14

Kingfisher 21, McLoud 14

Lexington 26, Marietta 16

Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 0

Lindsay 28, Community Christian 14

Luther 81, Meeker 62

Mangum 70, Cordell 0

Marlow 28, Sulphur 10

Maud 52, Maysville 6

McAlester 52, Durant 20

McGuinness 56, OKC Southeast 28

Merritt 30, Thomas Fay Custer 12

Metro Christian 55, Mannford 6

Midwest City 32, Ardmore 6

Millwood 40, Oklahoma Christian School 13

Mooreland 56, Sayre 8

Muldrow 36, Locust Grove 14

Muskogee 30, Booker T. Washington 6

Newcastle 51, OKC Classen Adv. 12

Noble 42, Altus 39

Norman North 72, Moore 29

Oklahoma Bible 46, Garber 0

Oologah 22, Miami 18

Owasso 37, Edmond Memorial 14

Paoli 46, Fox 8

Pauls Valley 47, Dickson 13

Perkins-Tryon 48, North Rock Creek 7

Piedmont 44, Shawnee 7

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 70, Drumright 20

Pocola 54, Haskell 14

Poteau 45, Sallisaw 6

Prague 7, Warner 0

Putnam City 44, Putnam North 9

Quapaw 37, Ketchum 0

Regent Prep 49, Yale 18

Rejoice Christian School 59, Nowata 0

Ringling 41, Wynnewood 18

Roland 28, Sequoyah Tahlequah 15

Salina 60, Caney Valley 14

Sand Springs 36, Bartlesville 29

Sapulpa 47, Memorial 14

Seiling 52, Okeene 6

Sequoyah-Claremore 51, Pawhuska 26

Snyder 36, Hobart 32

Southwest Covenant 54, Canton 52

Stillwater 49, Putnam West 7

Stilwell 44, Madill 42

Stratford 28, Dibble 6

Stroud 46, Mounds 14

Tahlequah 70, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Thackerville 62, Bowlegs 20

Timberlake 58, Boise City 8

Tipton 46, Mountain View-Gotebo 0

Tulsa Edison 37, Pryor 33

Tulsa Rogers 41, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 24

Tuttle 40, Tecumseh 6

Tyrone 52, Deer Creek-Lamont 6

Velma-Alma 50, Wilson 0

Verdigris 56, Jay 28

Vinita 44, Adair 14

Washington 40, Purcell 7

Weleetka 48, Davenport 8

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian def. South Coffeyville, forfeit

Westville 12, Morris 6

Wetumka 49, Summit Christian 14

Woodland 28, Morrison 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Geary vs. Grandfield, ccd.

 

Thursday’s games

Ada 47, Fort Gibson 7

Webbers Falls 52, Porum 6

Bixby 73, Westmoore 6

Broken Arrow 45, Enid 24

Union 62, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Jenks 90, Southmoore 9

Mustang 49, Norman 10

Ponca City 67, Capitol Hill 0

Coweta 62, East Central 6

Woodward 44, Cashion 34

Elk City 22, Weatherford 12

Cache 37, John Marshall 36

Lone Grove 49, Douglass 8

Comanche 35, Little Axe 8

Victory Christian 44, Sperry 14

Vian 51, Keys 12

Dewar 62, Quinton 14

