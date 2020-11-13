Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24
Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17
Union 55, Enid 0
Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12
Mustang 42, Yukon 21
Jenks 51, Moore 19
Norman North 42, Norman 34
Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6
Del City 41, Ponca City 7
Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0
B.T. Washington 56, Lawton 14
Piedmont 35, Noble 14
Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26
Claremore 36, East Central 28
Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower 3
Ardmore 35, Woodward 14
Tahlequah 34, Edison29
Shawnee 35, Sapulpa34
Cushing 41, Bethany17
Hilldale 42, Miami 0
Grove 41, Muldrow 13
Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7
Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14
Newcastle 28, John Marshall 21
Blanchard 54, Elgin 7
Cache 49, Tecumseh 41
Bristow 48, McLain 28
Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Clinton 38, Harrah 13
Ada 47, Elk City (3-5) 7
Plainview 41, McLoud 6
Berryhill 35, Seminole0
Central 74, Locust Grove18
Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley7
Kingfisher 49, Dickson8
Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary 7
Kellyville 60, Hennessey26
Davis 40, Holdenville 8
Antlers 42, Roland 14
Victory Christian 46, Salina 7
Bethel 27, Comanche 0
Chandler 49, Alva 19
Meeker 26, Perry 19
Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee 6
Keys 50, Hugo 26
Prague 46, Blackwell 32
Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate 30
Kiefer 37, Kansas 22
Spiro 46, Valliant 14
Luther 35, Crossings Christian27
Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22
Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20
Dibble 43, Watonga 32
Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6
Colcord 35, Stroud 14
Konawa 60, Canadian 14
OBA 51, Healdton 14
Hobart 48, Sayre 12
Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28
Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Minco 34, Merritt 0
Mooreland 38, Mangum 13
Wayne 20, Hinton16
Allen 28, Porter 21
Woodland 60, Fairland0
Commerce 30, Chelsea 6
Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6
Boone-Apache 32, Fairview 22
Seiling 30, PC-Hunter 18
SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0
Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6
Garber 54, Foyil 8
Snyder 72, Strother 28
Turpin 54, Waukomis 30
Drumright 46, Yale 28
Arkoma 48, Porum 0
Weleetka 48, Watts 0
Depew 46, Olive 0
Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Okeene 28, Canton 0
Buffalo 46, Ryan 0
Boise City 60, Thackerville 12
Sasakwa 26, Welch 0
Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26
Waynoka 58, Paoli 6
Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield 0
Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) 0
Maud 46, Copan 0
Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. 31
Tyrone 47, Temple 0
Fox 52, Geary 42
