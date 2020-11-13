Edmond Santa Fe 63, Edmond North 24

Westmoore 41, Southmoore 17

Union 55, Enid 0

Broken Arrow 44, Putnam City 12

Mustang 42, Yukon 21

Jenks 51, Moore 19

Norman North 42, Norman 34

Putnam North 31, Bartlesville 6

Del City 41, Ponca City 7

Midwest City 39, Muskogee 0

B.T. Washington 56, Lawton 14

Piedmont 35, Noble 14

Pryor 60, Will Rogers 26

Claremore 36, East Central 28

Duncan 21, Lawton Eisenhower 3

Ardmore 35, Woodward 14

Tahlequah 34, Edison29

Shawnee 35, Sapulpa34 

Cushing 41, Bethany17

Hilldale 42, Miami 0

Grove 41, Muldrow 13

Sallisaw 31, Oologah 7

Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14

Newcastle 28, John Marshall 21

Blanchard 54, Elgin 7

Cache 49, Tecumseh 41

Bristow 48, McLain 28

Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7

Clinton 38, Harrah 13

Ada 47, Elk City (3-5) 7

Plainview 41, McLoud 6

Berryhill 35, Seminole0

Central 74, Locust Grove18

Perkins-Tryon 56, Pauls Valley7

Kingfisher 49, Dickson8

Lone Grove 47, OKC Mt. St. Mary 7

Kellyville 60, Hennessey26

Davis 40, Holdenville 8

Antlers 42, Roland 14

Victory Christian 46, Salina 7

Bethel 27, Comanche 0

Chandler 49, Alva 19

Meeker 26, Perry 19

Rejoice Christian 30, Okmulgee 6

Keys 50, Hugo 26

Prague 46, Blackwell 32

Chr. Heritage 49, Coalgate 30

Kiefer 37, Kansas 22

Spiro 46, Valliant 14

Luther 35, Crossings Christian27

Cordell 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 22

Tonkawa 28, Stratford 20

Dibble 43, Watonga 32

Quapaw 47, Caney Valley 6

Colcord 35, Stroud 14

Konawa 60, Canadian 14

OBA 51, Healdton 14

Hobart 48, Sayre 12

Mounds 35, Central Sallisaw 28

Morrison 50, Wyandotte 13

Warner 49, Savanna 0

Minco 34, Merritt 0

Mooreland 38, Mangum 13

Wayne 20, Hinton16

Allen 28, Porter 21

Woodland 60, Fairland0

Commerce 30, Chelsea 6

Cashion 56, Wynnewood 6

Boone-Apache 32, Fairview 22

Seiling 30, PC-Hunter 18

SW Covenant 44, Central Marlow 0

Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6

Garber 54, Foyil 8

Snyder 72, Strother 28

Turpin 54, Waukomis 30

Drumright 46, Yale 28

Arkoma 48, Porum 0

Weleetka 48, Watts 0

Depew 46, Olive 0

Balko-Forgan 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Okeene 28, Canton 0

Buffalo 46, Ryan 0

Boise City 60, Thackerville 12

Sasakwa 26, Welch 0

Maysville 60, Corn Bible 26

Waynoka 58, Paoli 6

Sharon-Mutual 48, Grandfield 0

Medford 50, Wilson (Henryetta) 0 

Maud 46, Copan 0

Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Chr. 31

Tyrone 47, Temple 0

Fox 52, Geary 42

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you