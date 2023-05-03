Class 4A
BOYS 100M
Elijah Thomas, Checotah; Brady Scott, Hilldale.
GIRLS 200 M
Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson.
BOYS 200 M
Shaun Atkins, Wagoner.
GIRLS 400M
Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson.
BOYS 400M
Ryan Atkins, Wagoner.
GIRLS 100M HURDLES
Katie Smith, Fort Gibson.
BOYS 100M HURDLES
* Josh Miller, Fort Gibson.
GIRLS 300M HURDLES
Katie Smith, Fort Gibson.
BOYS 300M HURDLES
Josh Miller, Fort Gibson.
BOYS 800M
Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner.
BOYS 400M RELAY
Wagoner .
BOYS 800M RELAY
Wagoner.
BOYS 1,600M RELAY
Wagoner.
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
Maniyah Harris, Wagoner.
GIRLS LONG JUMP
Ashtyn Warford, Hilldale.
BOYS LONG JUMP
Elijah Thomas, Checotah.
BOYS DISCUS
Evan Keefe, Hilldale.
GIRLS SHOT PUT
* Torri Tottress, Wagoner.
BOYS SHOT PUT
* Evan Keefe, Hilldale.
Class 2A
GIRLS 100M
Mileigh Needham, Oktaha.
BOYS 100M
Keeton Cornell, Warner.
GIRLS 200M
Mileigh Needham, Oktaha.
GIRLS 400M
Jordan Jackson, Warner; Kennedy Williams, Gore; Kambree Ellis, Warner.
GIRLS 300M HURDLES
BrenLee Morgan, Oktaha.
BOYS 300M HURDLES
Liam Edwards, Gore.
GIRLS 800M
* Jordan Jackson, Warner; Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha; Kambree Ellis, Warner.
GIRLS 1,600M
Miley Holt, Oktaha.
BOYS !,600M
Koulter Drake, Warner.
GIRLS 3,200M
Faith Blackwell, Oktaha; Hallie Kinion, Gore.
BOYS 3,200
Koulter Drake, Warner.
GIRLS 400M RELAY
Porter.
BOYS 400M RELAY
Warner.
GIRLS 1,600M RELAY
Warner.
BOYS 1,600M RELAY
Gore.
GIRLS 3,200M RELAY
Oktaha, Gore.
BOYS 3,200M RELAY
Gore.
BOYS HIGH JUMP
Journey Shells, Gore.
GIRLS DISCUS
* Bekah Bunch, Oktaha.
GIRLS SHOT PUT
Peyton Sikes, Warner; Raylee Allison, Porter.
BOYS SHOT PUT
Bradyn Israel, Porter; Miguel Chavez, Porter.
Class A
GIRLS 100M
Courtney Pease, Porum.
GIRLS 200M
Courtney Pease, Porum.
GIRLS 400M
Anistyn Garner, Webbers Falls.
GIRLS 3,200M RELAY
Webbers Falls.
GIRLS LONG JUMP
Bridgette Baer, Webbers Falls.
BOYS DISCUS
Drew Brown, Porum.
* — Top qualifier.
