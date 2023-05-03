Class 4A

BOYS 100M

Elijah Thomas, Checotah; Brady Scott, Hilldale.

GIRLS 200 M

Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson.

BOYS 200 M

Shaun Atkins, Wagoner.

GIRLS 400M

Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson.

BOYS 400M

Ryan Atkins, Wagoner.

GIRLS 100M HURDLES

Katie Smith, Fort Gibson.

BOYS 100M HURDLES

* Josh Miller, Fort Gibson.

GIRLS 300M HURDLES

Katie Smith, Fort Gibson.

BOYS 300M HURDLES

Josh Miller, Fort Gibson.

BOYS 800M

Eedrick Johnson, Wagoner.

BOYS 400M RELAY

Wagoner .

BOYS 800M RELAY

Wagoner.

BOYS 1,600M RELAY

Wagoner.

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

Maniyah Harris, Wagoner.

GIRLS LONG JUMP

Ashtyn Warford, Hilldale.

BOYS LONG JUMP

Elijah Thomas, Checotah.

BOYS DISCUS

Evan Keefe, Hilldale.

GIRLS SHOT PUT

* Torri Tottress, Wagoner.

BOYS SHOT PUT

* Evan Keefe, Hilldale.

 

Class 2A

GIRLS 100M

Mileigh Needham, Oktaha.

BOYS 100M

Keeton Cornell, Warner.

GIRLS 200M

Mileigh Needham, Oktaha.

GIRLS 400M

Jordan Jackson, Warner; Kennedy Williams, Gore; Kambree Ellis, Warner.

GIRLS 300M HURDLES

BrenLee Morgan, Oktaha.

BOYS 300M HURDLES

Liam Edwards, Gore.

GIRLS 800M

* Jordan Jackson, Warner; Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha; Kambree Ellis, Warner.

GIRLS 1,600M

Miley Holt, Oktaha.

BOYS !,600M

Koulter Drake, Warner.

GIRLS 3,200M

Faith Blackwell, Oktaha; Hallie Kinion, Gore.

BOYS 3,200

Koulter Drake, Warner.

GIRLS 400M RELAY

Porter.

BOYS 400M RELAY

Warner.

GIRLS 1,600M RELAY

Warner.

BOYS 1,600M RELAY

Gore.

GIRLS 3,200M RELAY

Oktaha, Gore.

BOYS 3,200M RELAY

Gore.

BOYS HIGH JUMP

Journey Shells, Gore.

GIRLS DISCUS

* Bekah Bunch, Oktaha.

GIRLS SHOT PUT

Peyton Sikes, Warner; Raylee Allison, Porter.

BOYS SHOT PUT

Bradyn Israel, Porter; Miguel Chavez, Porter.

 

Class A

GIRLS 100M

Courtney Pease, Porum.

GIRLS 200M

Courtney Pease, Porum.

GIRLS 400M

Anistyn Garner, Webbers Falls.

GIRLS 3,200M RELAY

Webbers Falls.

GIRLS LONG JUMP

Bridgette Baer, Webbers Falls.

BOYS DISCUS

Drew Brown, Porum.

* — Top qualifier.

