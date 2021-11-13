Class 2A
First Round
Antlers 22, Pocola 0
Beggs 50, Sequoyah-Claremore 20
Cascia Hall 55, Hugo 6
Chandler 41, Perry 13
Eufaula 42, Keys (Park Hill) 14
Jones 35, Luther 28
Marlow 63, Purcell 20
Metro Christian 41, Sperry 7
Oklahoma Christian School 36, Prague 8
Vian 61, Atoka 0
Victory Christian 56, Adair 6
Washington 55, Comanche 20
Class 3A
First Round
Berryhill 28, Stigler 6
Heritage Hall 59, Pauls Valley 20
Holland Hall 62, Checotah 0
Lincoln Christian 56, Vinita 6
Perkins-Tryon 41, Lone Grove 7
Plainview 48, Kingfisher 20
Sulphur 17, Anadarko 14
Class 4A
First Round
Blanchard 24, Bethany 21
Bristow 55, Broken Bow 6
Clinton 41, Harrah 14
Elk City 21, Cushing 14
Poteau 56, Catoosa 14
Tuttle 34, Newcastle 3
Wagoner 37, Hilldale 35
Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35
Class 5A
First Round
Carl Al bert 42, El Reno 7
Collinsville 60, Shawnee 14
Coweta 42, Tahlequah 14
Guthrie 40, Noble 0
MacArthur 14, Piedmont 10
McAlester 48, Sapulpa 14
McGuinness 56, Ardmore 21
Pryor 21, Bishop Kelley 6
Class 6A-I
Quarterfinal
Mustang 37, Edmond Santa Fe 17
Union 59, Yukon 24
Class 6A-II=
Quarterfinal=
Bixby 78, Putnam North 7
Deer Creek 36, Choctaw 29
Sand Springs 21, Del City 17
Stillwater 35, Booker T. Washington 26
Class A
First Round
Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Mangum 34
Cashion 48, Dibble 14
Elmore City 42, Oklahoma Christian Academy 20
Fairview 48, Cordell 6
Gore 61, Wewoka 0
Hooker 57, Apache 8
Minco 21, Mooreland 14
Mounds 62, Porter 21
Morrison 42, Oklahoma Union 16
Pawhuska 43, Hominy 12
Pawnee 50, Commerce 13
Ringling 53, Hinton 13
Stroud 18, Warner 0
Tonkawa 27, Wayne 0
Woodland 52, Quapaw 18
Class B
First Round
Balko 62, Okeene 8
Caddo 36, Snyder 26
Davenport 48, Yale 0
Keota 46, Weleetka 14
Laverne 54, Cherokee 8
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 54, Drumright 0
Shattuck 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Summit Christian 27, Quinton 22
Tipton 52, Southwest Covenant 6
Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0
Class C
First Round
Maud 48, Welch 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Sharon- Mutual 0
Timberlake 54, Oaks 0
Waynoka 46, Temple 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 35, Sasakwa 16
Midway 64, Bluejacket 30
