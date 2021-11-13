 Class 2A 

First Round 

Antlers 22, Pocola 0 

Beggs 50, Sequoyah-Claremore 20 

Cascia Hall 55, Hugo 6 

Chandler 41, Perry 13 

Eufaula 42, Keys (Park Hill) 14 

Jones 35, Luther 28 

Marlow 63, Purcell 20 

Metro Christian 41, Sperry 7 

Oklahoma Christian School 36, Prague 8 

Vian 61, Atoka 0 

Victory Christian 56, Adair 6 

Washington 55, Comanche 20 

Class 3A 

First Round 

Berryhill 28, Stigler 6 

Heritage Hall 59, Pauls Valley 20 

Holland Hall 62, Checotah 0 

Lincoln Christian 56, Vinita 6 

Perkins-Tryon 41, Lone Grove 7 

Plainview 48, Kingfisher 20 

Sulphur 17, Anadarko 14 

Class 4A 

First Round 

Blanchard 24, Bethany 21 

Bristow 55, Broken Bow 6 

Clinton 41, Harrah 14 

Elk City 21, Cushing 14 

Poteau 56, Catoosa 14 

Tuttle 34, Newcastle 3 

Wagoner 37, Hilldale 35 

Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35 

Class 5A 

First Round 

Carl Al bert 42, El Reno 7 

Collinsville 60, Shawnee 14 

Coweta 42, Tahlequah 14 

Guthrie 40, Noble 0 

MacArthur 14, Piedmont 10 

McAlester 48, Sapulpa 14 

McGuinness 56, Ardmore 21 

Pryor 21, Bishop Kelley 6 

Class 6A-I 

Quarterfinal 

Mustang 37, Edmond Santa Fe 17 

Union 59, Yukon 24 

Class 6A-II= 

Quarterfinal= 

Bixby 78, Putnam North 7 

Deer Creek 36, Choctaw 29 

Sand Springs 21, Del City 17 

Stillwater 35, Booker T. Washington 26

Class A 

First Round 

Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Mangum 34 

Cashion 48, Dibble 14 

Elmore City 42, Oklahoma Christian Academy 20 

Fairview 48, Cordell 6 

Gore 61, Wewoka 0 

Hooker 57, Apache 8 

Minco 21, Mooreland 14 

Mounds 62, Porter 21 

Morrison 42, Oklahoma Union 16 

Pawhuska 43, Hominy 12 

Pawnee 50, Commerce 13 

Ringling 53, Hinton 13 

Stroud 18, Warner 0 

Tonkawa 27, Wayne 0 

Woodland 52, Quapaw 18 

Class B 

First Round 

Balko 62, Okeene 8 

Caddo 36, Snyder 26 

Davenport 48, Yale 0 

Keota 46, Weleetka 14 

Laverne 54, Cherokee 8 

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 54, Drumright 0 

Shattuck 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0 

Summit Christian 27, Quinton 22 

Tipton 52, Southwest Covenant 6 

Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0 

Class C 

First Round 

Maud 48, Welch 0 

Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Sharon- Mutual 0 

Timberlake 54, Oaks 0 

Waynoka 46, Temple 0 

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 35, Sasakwa 16 

Midway 64, Bluejacket 30 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you