One hasn’t been in this position in 20 years and the other is one year away from extending their consecutive trip streak that far.
The lone area teams playing basketball now are girls squads. Fort Gibson in Class 4A and Warner in 2A will head to the big school state tournament week this week coming off area tournament championships last Friday.
Warner (22-4), seeded third, will play Howe (23-6) at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Fort Gibson (22-5), seeded fourth, will face Verdigris in a 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Wednesday, also at the Fairgrounds.
The Warner-Howe winner will face either Pawhuska or Preston on Friday at the Fairgrounds at 1:30 p.m. The championship game Saturday would be 11:45 a.m.
Fort Gibson would likely play No.1 Lincoln Christian in the semifinals at Yukon. Lincoln takes on the eight-seed Classen SAS in a first-round game. The semifinal would be at 2 p.m. Friday.
Warner coach Mindi Peters had the advantage of a neighboring school with plenty of film on Howe. Those two teams played each other four times this season as Oktaha lost the last two, in regionals and in the area consolation game on Saturday, falling short of joining the Lady Eagles. In Saturday’s game, seven different Howe players had 3s and the Lady Lions have good size as well heading into their eighth consecutive state tournament, with titles in 2019 and 2021 and back-to-back finals appearances.
“We also saw them this past summer and saw film on them this year because a couple of teams they’ve played, we’ve played,” said Peters. “Howe is Howe. Chris Brown is a great coach. They have tradition. We can’t be afraid and shouldn’t. We’ve played in some big games this year.”
Warner is 2-0 against the state field, with wins over No. 1 Dale (47-42) in their area championship as well as an early win over Preston, 45-40 on Dec. 9 at Preston.
Playing on Tuesday puts the Lady Eagles on the first day of the now extended week of state play, a move which was done in 2021 by the OSSAA and continued to allow more teams to play at the historical fairgrounds arena, which will be replaced in a couple years.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to play at the Big House,” she said. “We get an extra day of rest because we didn’t have to play Saturday, but we gave the girls the weekend to get rest and we’ll get back at it Monday and get focused.”
And it’ll be a shoot-around of 15-20 minutes to get accustomed to the depth perception of the vast arena with no walls close to the goals.
“We’ll just have to get in there, get after it, play good defense and hopefully adjust to the shooting pretty quick.”
Fort Gibson got their 19th consecutive ticket to state, winning in Friday’s area final against Inola. They sport a 17-game win streak after a 5-5 start that ultimately hampered a higher seeding, Lincoln Christian, Tuttle and Bethany are 1-2-3 among the area champions, Fort Gibson was 15th at the time of the last rankings.
But while the Lady Tigers are streaking, top three have their own runs going. Tuttle is at 18 consecutive wins, Bethany has won 16 straight. Lincoln is at 14. The latter began the year 11-0, the last of those a 53-30 win over FGHS in the semifinals of the LCHS tournament.
"It's kind of cool to be in this spot (rankings), we're so used to being the hunted but not the hunter," said Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe.
"Lincoln Christian to me is the clear-cut favorite to win it. They can beat you in so many ways. But like I told somebody at this point I'll play the Golden State Warriors. Getting here is where the pressure always is for us. Once we've done that, it's all about go play and have fun."
Verdigris (21-6) beat Fort Gibson 38-36 in overtime in December as part of the Lady Tigers’ rocky start. In their regular season home finale, the Lady Tigers beat Verdigris 58-51. In that game Fort Gibson shot 80 percent the first quarter (8-of-10) but were tied headed to the fourth. Morgan Borgstadt, a 5-foot-11 senior and Verdigris’ top player, was held scoreless in the fourth after 21 points through three. She's headed to Tennessee-Martin.
"The hallmark of their success is they play great defense, but this team is one of the better shooting teams than in the past," said Lowe. "Borgstadt, she's an exceptional player. She's big and physical, can handle it, she can post, she can shoot the 3, there's so many things she can do to cause problems and she makes two people guard her."
Class 2A girls
Tuesday at Fairgrounds
Amber-Pocasset vs. Hartshorne, 4:30 p.m.
Dale vs.Hooker, 6 p.m.
Pawhuska vs. Preston, 7:30 p.m.
Warner vs. Howe, 9 p.m.
Friday at Fairgrounds
Am-Po-Harts winner vs. Dale-Hooker winner, noon
Warner-Howe winner vs. Pawh-Preston winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday at Fairgrounds
Friday’s winners, 11:45 a.m.
Class 4A girls
Wednesday at Fairgrounds
Harding Charter vs. Tuttle, 4:30 p.m.
Bethany vs. Kingfisher, 6 p.m.
Verdigris vs. Fort Gibson, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Christian vs. Classen SAS, 9 p.m.
Friday at Yukon
Beth-King winner vs. Harding-Tuttle winner, noon
LC-Classen winner vs. FG-Verd winner, 2 p.m.
Saturday at Fairgrounds
Friday’s winners, 1:30 p.m.
