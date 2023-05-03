Haskell saw its dream of a state championship fall by the wayside in the Class 3A quarterfinals, losing to Dale 11-4 Wednesday at Integris Field in Oklahoma City.
The game began in favor of the Lady Haymakers as they scored twice in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Cheyanna Morgan scoring RiLee Westmoreland and a single by Shania Burkhalter that plated RayLin Morgan.
The 2-0 advantage lasted until the top of the third when the Pirates plated seven runs all via home runs. Dale added a run in the top of the fourth on a home run for an 8-2 lead.
Haskell scored once in the fourth on a single by Mariah Arterberry plating Burkhalter and pushed another run across in the fifth on a home run by Lynzi Kelley, making the Lady Haymakers' deficit 8-4, but that was as close as they would get as Dale (34-5) added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Kelley led the way for Haskell going 3-for-4 with one run score and one run batted in. Westmoreland was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Arterberry was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Haskell finishes the season at 25-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.