The performance of the 400-yard freestyle relay highlighted Fort Gibson’s first of two days at the Class 5A state swim meet Monday in Edmond.
Kaycie Farmer, Sadie Allen, Taylor French and Haylee Schapp finished first in 4 minutes, 5.15 seconds, three seconds better than runner-up Heritage Hall. The finals are Tuesday.
Schapp, French, Allen and Riley Raasch finished fourth in the 200 medley relay qualifying, 2:07.07. The 200 freestyle relay of Kassie Stach, Farmer, Anna French and Raasch qualified seventh in 1:59.39.
In individual events, Schapp was third in the 100 backstroke, 1:03.69, and third in the 200 individual medley, 2:23.90. Taylor French was sixth in the 100 freestyle, 1:01.92 and Allen seventh in the 100 butterfly, 1:10.11. All head to Tuesday’s finals.
On the boys side, Collin Martin, Zach Hardy, Ben Watts and Dalton Ross qualified third in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:37.77. Dalton Ross qualified fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.09 and fifth in the 100 freestyle, 49.99.
Hardy, Brodey Massad, Jack Kolb and Watts finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.85. Martin was sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.95 and Hardy took the final spot in the 50 freestyle, finishing eighth in 24.60.
The finals for all of 5A is Tuesday, 10 a.m. for boys and 4 p.m. for girls, and 6A prelims are Wednesday in Jenks.
