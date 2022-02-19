Klair Bradley left Edmond Public Schools Aquatics Center for home with her best-ever state medal in her final high school meet.
The Muskogee High senior was second in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 1 minute, 6.94 seconds. Aidan Howze of Bartlesville, also a senior, won in 1:04.74. Behind Bradley in third was Natalie Eaton of Jenks, 1:07.81.
Bradley’s time was .16 of a second better than her prelim time which was also second overall.
Bradley was fifth in the 500 yard freestyle in 5:23.22. Nora Weber of Edmond North, a freshman, won in 5:05.44. But the runner-up finish gives Bradley, who signed to swim collegiately at Minnesota-Mankato, her best finish of her high school career. She was third in the 100 breaststroke in 2020 before missing last year's meet due to recovering from injury.
Meredith Stevenson ended her Roughers career finishing eighth in the 100 backstroke finals, same as her qualifying spot, in 1:05.51. Stevenson last fall spent a month in the hospital with an four knee surgeries related to a failing reconstructive ACL surgery over a year ago, yet finished as a four-time state finals qualifier for Muskogee.
Stevenson, Bradley, Sabrina Meinershagen and Mabry Duncan were fifth in the 200 Medley Relay B finals in 5:23.52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.