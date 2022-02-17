Dalton Ross set himself up for Fort Gibson’s first boys state championship in swimming on Thursday at Edmond Public Schools Aquatic Center, posting a top preliminary time of 49.29 seconds in the Class 5A 100 yard freestyle race.
Ross, who had a 49.43 at regionals, is ahead of second-place Ian Wilson of Bishop Kelley (50.37) and third-place Thomas Mussman (51.34) of Guymon.
Ross also turned in a second-place time in the 100 backstroke of 55.64. He’s between Jacob Perryman of Adair (53.39) and Clifford Helgason (58.05). He’ll also be the anchor of the 400 freestyle relay that includes Ben Watts, Zach Hardy and Colin Martin.
Martin was third in qualifying in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.38 and sixth in the 200 yard individual medley in 2:07.97. Brodey Massad was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:29.68). Zackary Bates, Massad, Jack Kolb and Watts turned in a fifth-place time of 1:41.69 to reach the 200 free finals.
Fort Gibson’s girls 200 medley relay qualified sixth with Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach, Phoebe Colbert and Anna French turning in a 2:13.71. The 200 free relay of Joanna Martinez, Aspen White, Addison Rouse and French qualified seventh in the 200 free relay in 1:59.55. Farmer qualified seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.89. White, Farmer, French and Stach just cracked the finals in the 400 free relay in 4:20.82.
The finals are 5:45 p.m. today.
