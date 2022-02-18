Class 6A prelims
At the Edmond Public Schools Aquatic Center on Friday, Klair Bradley qualified second in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 7.10 seconds. Adian Howze of Bartlesville had the top time, 1:05.93. Bradley was third in the 500 freestyle. Nora Weber of Edmond North beat the second-place qualifirer by nine seconds.
Meredith Stevenson cut .32 off her regional time in a faster field top to bottom among finalists, taking the eighth spot in 1:03.60. Kelsey Healy of Edmond North had the top time, 58.01.Two were under a minute.
Stevenson, Bradley, Sabrina Meinershagen and Mabry Duncan will swim in the B finals in the 200 medley relay on Saturday.
The 5A finals are this evening.
