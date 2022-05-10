Muskogee’s Preston Callahan was third in No. 1 singles on Monday to qualify for this weekend’s boys state tournament.
It will be the third state trip for Callahan, a senior. His only miss came in the cancelled 2020 season.
Callahan will be one of four area boys to compete. In Class 4A, Austin Carter was fourth in No. 1 singles. Logan Sterling fourth in No. 2 singles, and Zac Daley and James Perez third in No. 2 doubles.
In the girls tournament last weekend, Wagoner’s Britley Butler and Shelby Russell went 3-2 and finished seventh.
