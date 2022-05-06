Warner lived up to its billing in the 3,200-meter relay and topped its statement in regionals in the process, taking first in 8 minutes, 27.50 seconds on Friday at the OSSAA State Track Championships at Catoosa High School.
The Eagles — specifically Gaige Maher, Koulter Drake, Cooper Lange and Zach Lee ran an 8:40.44 to win regionals and cut a chunk of time off that to edge Hooker (8:29.90). Gore was seventh at 8:53.58.
Maher, Drake and Lange all ran personal-best legs. Lee fell behind but got in gear the final 200 meters.
“He was being more tactical,” said Warner coach John Hart. “He was kind of reserving things on that first lap but he knew himself and he knew what he had to do and he had lots in the tank.”
Warner was runner-up last year in the event.
Maher ran
I usually run around 2:03, 2:04. I got out pretty good today (1:59) and got off to a pretty good lead and felt pretty good about it,” Maher said.
Gore’s Ty Bliss, part of the Pirates’ relay, got his own gold, winning the 3,200 in 10:00.39. Drake was Warner’s closest, finishing sixth in 10:48.09. He’s the favorite in the 1,600 as well on Saturday.
It felt good to go prove it again. I didn’t win it in cross country and it felt good to remind everybody that this is what I do and I’m out here,” Bliss said.
Maher was eighth in the 400 prelims at 52.44. Chance Wilson of Rejoice Christian has the top time in 49.06.
Liam Edwards of Gore made the finals in the 300 hurdles in 42.82. Deondre Dunn of Watonga has the top time, 40.49.
Warner boys also ran ninth in the 800 relay finals, Rejoice Christian setting a state record of 1:29.84 to win it.
On the girls side, Warner’s 3,200 relay was third at 10:27.85. Hooker won in 9:55.81. Jordan Jackson qualified second in the 400 in 1:00.28 behind Ellie Hoemann of Regent Prep, 1:00.44. Warner’s 800 relay was 13th in the finals.
In the 200, Natalie Perry Hunter of Porter was eighth in qualifying at 27.65. Katie Bosley of OCA was tops in 25.10.
Oktaha’s Faith Blackwell finished eighth in the 3,200 in 12:56.47. Taking gold was Daigan Miller of Minco, 12:03.35.
Among others to watch on Saturday — Maher in the 800 and defending champion Bekah Bunch of Oktaha in the discus. All the throwing events were postponed
A little nervous about the 800. Earlier in the year it looked like it wasn’t going to be super-competitive but a lot of guys have gotten really good,” said Maher. “It’ll be a good race.”
4A at Catoosa
In qualifying events, Fort Gibson’s Katie Smith was fifth in the 100 hurdles and will be joined in the finals by teammate Sydney Terry, who was eighth at 16,85. Madi Surber of Tuttle has the top time, 14.73. Speaking of Surber, the state record holder in the event, she also established a new record in the 300 hurdles at 42.97, besting the previous mark back in 2007 of 43,68.
Addy Whiteley gave Fort Gibson a spot in the 400 finals, qualifying eighth. Surber has the top time in this too, 58.03.
On the boys side, Wagoner took ninth in the 800 relay finals in which Bethany set a new state record, 1:28.57. The Bulldogs were in at 1:32.30. Fort Gibson’s Josh Miller qualified fourth in the 110 hurdles, with Maddox Motley of North Rock Creek owning the top time at 15.20.
Among Saturday’s major contenders are Evan Keefe of Hilldale in the shot put and discus. All throwing events at Catoosa were pushed back a day due to pit area conditions due to the week’s rainstorms. Wagoner’s Torri Tottress is the top seed in the shot put.
3A/A at Oklahoma City
The area’s action and participants were a little more thin at Western Heights High School.
In 3A, Checotah’s Elijah Thomas was third in the long jump at 20 feet, 7 1/2 inches. Eddie Jennings of Holdenville won gold at 21-7 1/2.
In A, Midway’s Cody Galliton qualified eighth in the 200, 23.15. The top time belonged to Owen Duffy of Lomega, 22.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.