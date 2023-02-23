Cole Mayfield settled a score last week in the Class 3A East Regional wrestling tournament. Now, the Warner sophomore is in a position to start mining gold.
Mayfield was one of two area regional champions last week. In accomplishing that, he outpointed Gavin Montgomery of Salina 5-1 in the 150-pound final to go to 35-2 on the year. Montgomery was state runner-up at 145 a year ago, losing to Case Rich of Marlow. He got there by knocking off Mayfield in the semifinals, just as he did a week earlier in the regional semifinals.
Also, Mayfield wound up losing in the consolation semifinals at state.
So now, a reversal of fortune.
“I’d been looking forward to that rematch,” he said. “Those losses have been in my head for a year and it’s motivated everything I’ve done since.”
And the main difference?
“My mentality,” he said. “I was a freshman last year and that was kind of scary. There were fine little details, like I remember a couple of takedowns I should have had, that could have changed an entire match.”
His dad is Warner’s coach, Scott Mayfield.
“Cole just wrestled smarter and is more mature this year,” he said. “He was able to set up his offense and get to the things he wanted to get to. I think all that comes with growth. We’ve also gone to a lot of bigger tournaments as a team trying to wrestle bigger matches, so when it comes down to when it really counts, our kids are better prepared.
“But with Cole in particular, we’ve been at it since September since he didn’t play football and wanted to focus on wrestling.”
Cole had actually been wrestling since 5. He won three state titles in youth wrestling and placed in multiple others along the way. He was a backup quarterback and slot receiver as a freshman for Warner a year ago, but opted out as a sophomore.
“I didn’t see myself going far in football in terms of beyond high school and into a scholarship situation in college,” he said. “I love the sport of wrestling. It’s what I’m made for.”
His dad’s wrestling road was a little different.
Scott from the age of 8 grew up at a boys ranch in Amarillo, Texas. His mom sent him there. He had no father in his life.
“It wasn’t the best situation before I went,” he said.
He wrestled intramurally through the age of 10 and did summer wrestling as a junior, but turned to bull riding at West Texas A&M and got on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit and Pro Bull Riders from 1999-2001, making it to the SuperBulls finals in 2000.
Married and with two other younger kids, he eventually turned to coaching wrestling.
“When I started that I did it because my kids were in sports,” he said. “I was a guidance counselor at Carl Albert College and my kids were going to school in Brushy Elementary School in Sallisaw. I got involved with youth wrestling and they wanted to start a wrestling program at the school.”
And so his first kid is off and running.
Cole also credits Shane Roller and the Roller Academy of Wrestling for his development. Roller was a three-time All-American at Oklahoma State and had a run in UFC.
In the Warner wrestling room, it’s been an adjustment looking at dad’s dual roles.
“At first it was hard differentiating him as dad on the mat and off the mat,” he said. “Either way I do what he says but it’s a mentality now that he’s coach when I’m on the mat. It was a breakthrough of sorts that allowed me to change levels. He puts us all in position to go be the best of our abilities.”
The coach, however, can look at his son as both.
“I didn’t grow up with a dad around,” Scott said. “My whole goal in life was to be a good dad and provide the stuff I didn’t have.
“I think the biggest thing as a coach is you’re around all these different types of kids from different environments and you come to understand people from those histories.”
And now, his oldest son is trying to make history — as the first wrestling champion from Warner.
“I think once he decided he wanted to focus on wrestling, it’s open for him to go as high as he wants,” Scott said.
It starts Friday. Finals are Saturday at 6, all at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.
