Eric Virgil had a lapse last week.
The Hilldale standout running back of the past two seasons confessed he forgot to get the donuts for his offensive line.
Considering all are returning starters and most are three-year starters, that’s not an oversight one wants to make for the guys opening holes for him.
In two seasons, Virgil has 2,792 yards. Tack on 94 yards in limited duty as a freshman, and that’s 2,881 yards to go with 40 touchdowns heading into a senior year in which he is one of nine returning starters on offense, hoping to finish with a big enough bang to merit a major college scholarship.
So far, Central Oklahoma has offered him a deal. Virgil wants to stay close to home, so that fits the bill. But when you’ve had overtures from Iowa State, and a coach from there who is maintaining regular contact by phone after repeat visits to the school to watch him at work, Virgil can look up and see much more space between where he is and where his ceiling is.
There’s no offer from the Cyclones staff yet, but there’s still some time left, along with that spacial gap.
“I guess he wants to see what I do this year, said Virgil, who also attended camps at TCU and OU.
Virgil’s got his path for 2022 mapped out, and a prize or two — the school rushing records, both individual and season, which are held by Mikey Winston, 2,140 yards his junior year and 4,647 career yards, to go with 79 touchdowns.
Virgil has 2,881 to date. He would need 1,766 to match the career mark, and 374 more to reach the single-season mark.
All the while, Virgil will be relied on defensively as well. He’s taken all his reps so far this fall at an inside linebacker spot but also worked in the spring at an outside spot.
Hilldale head coach David Blevins said Virgil’s rest will come on defense. But in practice, the 5-foot-9 Virgil’s work ethic is that of a guy who never wants to come off the field.
“His shape is way better than last year,” Blevins said. “He’s gained weight (about 20 pounds to 185 from what he was the end of last season) but got faster while doing it. The speed he practices with makes us better all the way around.”
Go ahead and toss in a little endurance attribute in there too, coach.
“If the first-team defense is in there and he’s not getting the reps, he’s wanting to go play tailback with the second team, and vice versa,” Blevins said. “I have to get him out of a drill.
“All summer long he was in the weight room and working on his own. He wants to make his teammates better or embarrass them, either one. He’s out here this year to show out.”
Virgil’s physicality is what makes him a good defender — something he was totally unfamiliar with until getting some time at an edge spot up front on defense in situations last year.
“Growing up I was always offense. I hadn’t played defense my entire life,” he said.
But he likes the contact — on offense, he’s as liable to take on a would-be defender head on instead of using his above-average ability to cut and maneuver around him.
“He’s got a knack for the ball, is naturally strong, and has good hips,” said Blevins. “He’d probably be a good wrestler but he’s playing basketball again this year.”
One sport Virgil has never done is track, and it’s his absence there that’s perhaps limited the looks he’s getting from major colleges.
His 40-yard dash time is 4.56 seconds, but his 100-yard time isn’t refined like it would be had he gone out for a sprint event the past couple of seasons.
If only track had the zig-zag running competition that cross-fit offers. His acceleration in and out of cuts would get high marks, and perhaps his interest in the spring sport.
“To me, track is always about running,” he said. “Running with a football is a different running.”
Running track this spring will be too late for recruiting season, so he’s left with one option — the one he thinks has kept the first major school interested from offering him, and maybe others echoing that.
Leave no stone unturned this fall.
And that’s why those donuts might come in handy.
