While most sane people are probably staying cool inside somewhere on these hot July afternoons, it’s more than likely you’ll find Mesa Falleur taking in another 18 holes at the Muskogee Golf Club.
The 2022 Muskogee High School graduate is honing his game in readiness for the 74th USGA Junior Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Resort in Bandon, Oregon, July 25-30.
Falleur shot a 4-under 66 in June at Belmar Golf Club in Norman and in doing so, was one of three golfers to qualify. Fifty-six competed.
It’s the next step between what has been a highly successful run as a Rougher and his golfing future at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
After his sophomore year was wiped out by the pandemic, Falleur made the most of his last two years in high school by winning a handful of tournaments, having numerous top 10 finishes, twice qualifying for the state tournament and this last year, leading his Rougher team to their first appearance at the Class 6A state tournament since 2014.
Over his career he averaged 72.4 strokes per round and was the Muskogee Golf Club champion at 15 which earned him a spot in the PGA’s satellite league APT event in Muskogee that year.
Rougher golf coach Brad Huddleston, who himself played golf as a Rougher, feels Falleur is yet to peak.
“Mesa is a perfectionist and a tireless worker. We’d often joke that he probably lived somewhere on the golf course,” said Huddleston. “He has the ability to not get ahead of himself and can stay in the moment and play one shot at a time, which is important in golf. I think his potential is endless.”
Huddleston hailed back to his playing days, which included the last state team champion from MHS in 1998, to recall another golfer that had a big impact on the program.
“I played with several guys who went on to play collegiately, but the one guy I think of when I was there was Jimbo Fuller, who went on to play at Penn State,” Huddleston said. “But since then, golf has changed a lot and is much more competitive with more players than when I played.”
Sitting down after a shooting a 9-under par at a recent tournament, Falleur talked about his career.
“I started out playing baseball when I was young, but I got tired of relying on other teammates in order to have success, so I started playing golf with my dad when I was 9,” said the soft-spoken soon-to-be Kangaroo collegiately. “I was pretty solid to start off with and in my tournament when I was 10, I shot a 34 (on nine holes).”
Even though he won several tournaments in high school, he recalled two partial rounds as being highlights of his time as a Rougher.
“My freshman year I shot a 30 over the last nine holes of regionals and last year at regionals I was 7-under through 12 holes but didn’t finish well and lost by one stroke.”
While Falleur feels putting is the strength of his game, he knows that other parts of his game will have to be sharp to be successful at the Oregon coast where the junior nationals will be played.
“I think it’s more of a links-style course (like you might find in the British Open) that will be windy and be sandy out of the fairways. Unlike here where you can get hit it high, I think I’ll need to keep shots low, out of the wind, in the fairways, and maybe work on taking some spin off the ball on my approach shots.”
After Oregon it’s off to Kansas City for this Muskogee golfer but he has sights set on a bigger ultimate goal.
“Kansas City has some nice courses and I’m looking forward to new teammates at UMKC,” said Falleur. “But one day I definitely want to look at going to the PGA Tour.”
