The Phoenix has learned that Stigler head coach Chris Risenhoover is expected to be among the hires to new Muskogee head football coach Travis Hill’s staff.
Muskogee officials were expecting to make an announcement of all the hires Friday. Including in this is a defensive coordinator, the spot Hill served in on two stints under former head coach Rafe Watkins.
After being named head coach, Hill said he had a guy in mind to run the offense "who is well known in Northeast Oklahoma.” Risenhoover would fit that, as well as being one of the top offensive coaches in the region.
Since 2012, his teams have averaged over 500 yards per game twice, and topping 400 on four other occasions. His quarterbacks have earned four All-Phoenix Large School Offensive Players of the Year honors, Nate Bryant in 2018, Cade Shearwood in 2011 and 2012 and Jarrett Radford in 2009.
Stigler was removed from the coverage area after the 2019 season.
He just completed his 12th season as head coach there, going 98-43, and his team was the only public school among the four Class 3A semifinalists, averaging 415 yards and scoring 73 touchdowns in an 11-2 year, losing to eventual champion Holland Hall. He had two different quarterbacks with over 1,000 yards passing.
A graduate of Northeastern State, Risenhoover was head coach at Miami for five seasons, offensive coordinator at Tahlequah for three years and offensive coordinator at Owasso for 10 seasons. He has family closer to the Muskogee area than at Stigler.
