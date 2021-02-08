Muskogee went up two spots to 14th in the OSSAA coaches rankings released Monday, a sign of things to come with a second group of votes that splits the East and West areas and revotes, with coaches picking those only in their respective areas.
That one has Muskogee seventh and going against Bixby in the Owasso regional later this month. Owasso is seeded second, but ranked ahead of Norman North, which in the combined poll is fourth.
Norman North is third in the area poll. Broken Arrow, 10th overall, is the fourth and final host seed. The rest, in order, are Jenks, Midwest City, Muskogee, Union, Putnam City West, Bixby, Bartlesville, Sand Springs, Enid, Stillwater, Tulsa Washington and Ponca City.
Muskogee will open against a Spartans team that they’ve split with, losing 88-69 in the Tahlequah Invitational finals and winning 88-75 at home Feb. 2. Owasso will get Tulsa Washington, the 15th seed. MHS split with Owasso, losing in tournament play in January by two but beating them by seven at home on Jan. 29. The Roughers beat Tulsa Washington 72-44 on Saturday for their seventh straight win to go to 10-3 overall.
The Roughers had two games against Broken Arrow canceled due to COVID-19.
The statewide coaches rankings had Edmond Memorial, Del City, Edmond North, Norman North, Owasso, Putnam City North, Choctaw, Jenks, Midwest City and Broken Arrow as the top 10. Putnam West, Union and Edmond Santa Fe were above Muskogee in the second 10 with Bixby, Mustang, Moore, Southmoore, Northwest Classen and Bartlesville rounding out the top 20 of the classification’s 32.
But the one that counts for the brackets is the area vote, where it is believed, there is greater focus given the area assignments were made a couple weeks ago and coaches would have had time to take a closer look at their possible opponents.
In his gut, Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade thinks his team should have been higher. Not getting the Broken Arrow games in probably hurt, but Wade said BA could not reschedule.
“I’m looking at it, I don’t know what else we could do. I feel for my kids they’ve worked so hard and people don’t respect they’re playing hard like we do.”
Saturday’s win was a strong final statement.
Two starters, Mekeion Payne and Jaraun Campbell, sat most of the first half after picking up two fouls within the first six minutes. Muskogee led 13-6 after one, off 4-of-4 shooting from JaVontae Campbell.
The latter Campbell, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds on the day, had 17 points at the half and got help from Xavier Brown, who had 12 points and three of his four 3s to that point. Brown finished with five 3s and 18 points.
“They’re sleeping on us,” said Brown about the coaches’ voting pattern. “We’ve beat some pretty good teams, ranked teams. It’s motivated us. It puts a chip on our shoulders.”
Back to Saturday’s game, Payne and Jaraun Campbell returned to start the third quarter and the idle time seemed to help. Payne fed Campbell to answer the Hornets’ first basket of the half. Campbell followed with a 3 before Payne went back to back with treys and Muskogee led 51-26.
The lead would reach 30 after three, 60-30, and remain that margin until Ryan Anderson’s layup at the buzzer.
Though it won’t count in the seedings, Muskogee gets a chance to make another statement or two. They go to Sand Springs on Tuesday, then host Jenks on Friday for Senior Night.
They’re at Union next Tuesday before closing the regular season at Bartlesville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.