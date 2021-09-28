Turnovers weren’t really an issue. There was only one for the game, a Hilldale interception.
But the other factor Hornets head coach David Blevins looks for in deciding outcomes was one in which his Hornets were clearly thrashed: Being the most physical team.
The key stat in the 48-18 loss to the No. 3 Poteau Pirates last week at home was 361-62. That was the rushing totals for both teams. That amounted to an average carry of 6.8 yards to 1.7. Poteau running back Todd Mattox had 190 yards on 28 carries. That’s more than Hilldale’s total offense of 175 yards. Hornets running back Eric Virgil had just 60 yards, a season low. He came in with 379 in three games.
“I knew they were good, and from a physical standpoint we haven’t seen a team like them yet,” said Blevins, his team 3-1 and 0-1 in District 4A-4. “Rogers tackled well but wasn’t as physical all-around.”
Lamarion Burton, who drew praise from Blevins as one of the bright spots in an otherwise bleak night because of his special teams coverage on kicks and punts, saw something too.
“There wasn’t really ever any energy on our sidelines,” he said. “I started to see it in the first quarter and going in at halftime I let the coaches and the team know we needed to pick that up.
“We did a little coming out after the half, but it didn’t last.”
Burton was part of that push. He had a 16-yard reception on a fourth-down play that sustained a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by his teammate and brother, Eric Virgil.
Poteau would outscore the Hornets 17-0 the rest of the way.
“It’s not to make excuses, but give a team that’s as prepared as Poteau two weeks to get ready, and there’s a reason they haven’t lost a district game in three years,” Blevins said. “They didn’t have one person who didn’t show up to play. We have to take that and learn from it.”
And quickly.
Hilldale entertains Broken Bow, a team also coming in at 3-1 with its only loss a season-opening 39-7 setback at the hands of 5A No. 1 McAlester. The Savages’ wins since have been against 2A Idabel, 3A Kingston and Stilwell last week with back-to-back shutouts heading into Friday night’s meeting here.
Quarterback Christian Brumley (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) also plays middle linebacker and averages 10 tackles per game. His best game on offense came last week when he threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 11 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against Stilwell. He is approaching 500 yards passing with eight TDs. Running back Kannan Willis (5-9, 170) is averaging just over 100 yards per game.
Sophomore Jakyran Whitfield (6-1, 175) is usually the first option in the passing game, He has five TDs this season and leads the team in interceptions with three. He has returned a kickoff and punt for a score as well.
Also defensively, Alaska Jett (5-10, 245) on one end and middle linebacker Dawson Robbins (6-0, 200) are to be watched. Jett is quick off the line and has yet to have a game under 12 tackles. Robbins leads in tackles with 50.
If there’s a weakness, their corners are 5-9ish.
The Savages will likely remember what happened while hosting the Hornets last season. Broken Bow opted out of a chip-shot field goal inside the 10 due to a Hilldale penalty but a fourth-down pass was deflected away. Hilldale took possession and drove 95 yards in the final minute and added the two-point conversion to pull out a 35-34 victory.
Logan Harper made three receptions on that drive, the first for 50 yards. Brayson Lawson had one, a 15-yarder for the touchdown. A two-point run by graduated Dylan Walker put Hilldale over the top.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.