Football season is creeping up and mini summer scrimmages in Muskogee are helping area teams prepare for the fall.
Football camps featuring 7-on-7 scrimmages between seven area teams have taken place at Rougher Village. Teams include Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Warner, Sallisaw, Coweta, Tahlequah Sequoyah and Stigler.
The 7-on-7 drills allow the offense to field a center, quarterback, three or four wide receivers and one or two running backs. The defense features two linebackers, two corners and three safeties.
Fort Gibson coach Ryan Nolan said the practice the Tigers, who went 1-9 last season, gets from the live drills against other teams will benefit the young team he will field in the fall.
“For us it’s really good because we’re a young team, so the more reps we can possibly get, the better,” Nolan said. “We got a lot of freshmen playing, sophomores playing, so anything we can learn. That’s what we’ve been coming for is the extra reps.”
Fort Gibson showcased its freshman quarterback Logan Bethel. Bethel presented his ability to make reads and adjust beyond the set play. Bethel didn’t practice in the spring because he roamed the halls of the middle school. Nolan said this is a great opportunity for Bethel to adjust and grow.
“This is huge because he didn’t get a spring,” Nolan said. “So since they can’t compete with us in the spring, this is where he can get all of his reps and be able to catch up on what we’re doing.”
These camps also help out Warner with a new coach.
Warner welcomes a new coach this season, its third in three years, with coach Carter Bradley. Bradley served as an assistant for Muskogee last season and said the camps help him and his team understand each other.
“It’s real beneficial this year, it’s my first year here at Warner,” Bradley said. “So we’re kind of learning a new system. So just learning the terminology and getting out here and knowing what’s going on is really beneficial to us because we’ve only had 10 days of spring to kind of learn it, so we’ve been coming out here once a week and get four of these days to kind of learn it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.