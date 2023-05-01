BI-DISTRICT
AT WAGONER — Wagoner secured a 7-6 win over Broken Bow, Sunday. The Bulldogs were tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth when Brayden Skeen grounded out to score the go ahead run. Wagoner collected nine hits while holding the Savages to just three. Kale Charboneau, Gabe Rodriguez and Cody Wheeler all finished with two hits for the Bulldogs (10-9). Wheeler picked up the win on the mound allowing all six runs and three hits, but he retired 11 men on strikeouts in six innings. Rodriguez pitched one inning of relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.