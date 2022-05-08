CLASS 3A REGIONALS: KEYS 11, EUFAULA 8 — Eufaula found itself down 10-0 coming to bat in the bottom of the third in this regional final Sunday.
The Ironheads found a way back — almost all the way back.
Josiah Ostrowski and C Luna RBI singles, a Keys error and five walks got new life in a six-run third. The Ironheads would close to within two runs after H Robinson’s single in the sixth, but the Cougars held on from there to get the state berth.
Eufaula finishes 25-10. Ostrowski had two of Eufaula’s eight hits.
CLASS 2A REGIONALS: AMBER-POCASSET 11, HASKELL 1 — A nine-run fifth blew open a 2-1 game and sent the Haymakers home Sunday. Brannon Westmoreland drove home Haskell’s only run. Haskell lost consecutive games to the tournament hosts and had a tough end to a 25-5 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.