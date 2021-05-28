Oklahoma 4, Washington 2
NORMAN — The Oklahoma softball team has hammered the second-most home runs in Division I history so far this season, but it was a round-tripper of another kind that has put the top-seeded Sooners one victory away from their 14th Women’s College World Series appearance.
Catcher Kinzie Hansen hit a ground ball up the middle that found its way between the legs of a charging centerfielder and eventually rolled all the way to the outfield wall. A hustling Hansen turned her single into an inside-the-park home run that proved to be the difference in OU’s 4-2 victory over Washington in Game One of the NCAA Norman Super Regional before an overflow crowd of 1,758 at Marita Hynes Field.
Hansen admitted she is not fleet of foot, but that didn’t slow her down while rounding the bases.
“I’ve never hit an inside-the-park home run,” Hansen said with a chuckle. “I know that to the eye, and to everybody – including my teammates – I do not look like the fastest (runner). I get that. But I will say when the ball went to the wall, in my head I was like, ‘I’m getting a triple.’ I don’t even hit that many triples, but I was like, ‘I’m going to shift into fifth gear. I’m getting to third right now.’ I’m ready to dive into third, and coach sent me … and I was like, ‘Oh, no way,’ so I just had to downshift into a different gear, you know. Those two runs were big for us.”
The Sooners (49-2) can clinch a WCWS spot with a win Saturday at 2 p.m.
True freshman Nicole May (14-1) scattered seven hits, struck out five and walked none. Her only runs were off solo home runs.
Oklahoma St. 6, Texas 1
STILLWATER — Cowgirl ace Carrie Eberle (24-3, 1.47 ERA) got the start in the circle for OSU, throwing her 18th complete game of the season and earning her 24th victory. Eberle allowed just five hits and one earned run on the day.
Offensively, Oklahoma State (46-9) was led by Alysen Febrey with a 2-for-3, two home run and three RBI day. She has 18 long balls on the year Hayley Busby (1-for-3) and Karli Petty (1-for-3) also contributed homers on the day.
Busby’s home run marked her 19th of the season, which leads the team and places her two long balls shy of the OSU single-season record.
Sydney Pennington also had a multi-hit day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.
The Cowgirls can sweep the Longhorns on Saturday at 4 p.m.
