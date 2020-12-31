Muskogee’s head football coach search is nearing a second-round of interviews, and superintendent Jarod Mendenhall told the Phoenix late this week that the earlier goal of a recommended hire to the board at its February meeting may be brought up at the Jan. 19 board meeting instead.
Mendenhall said the first round of interviews have been completed. He had said six were selected to be interviewed, one of those being current interim head coach Travis Hill, who served his second stint as defensive coordinator last year.
“I was extremely impressed by all the candidates,” Mendenhall said in a text. “Each of them presented an excellent plan for Muskogee football, impressive head coaching experience and winning records. I felt any of them could lead our program.”
The superintendent said callbacks would be issued this coming week. When announcing the commencement of interviews a couple weeks ago, Mendenhall said that finalists could be made public. He walked back an earlier suggestion when he texted that the finalists could be revealed before a final decision, saying that due to confidentiality for the candidates and the process, names would not be made public.
