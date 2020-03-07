SKIATOOK — Call it a four-step to a Sweet 16.
Knocked to the floor by Grove in the Class 4A Area IV championship game Friday, Fort Gibson bounced back Saturday, defeating Locust Grove for the fourth consecutive time this season, 36-30, to head to the state tournament for the 16th consecutive time with the consolation title in tow.
“Some of the lowest of lows and highest of highs,” Fort Gibson coach Chuck London said about the 24-hour cycle that closed with a bang at Brooks Walton Activity Center. “We just didn’t get it done last night but our kids have been resilient all year and tonight we fought back like champions.”
The No. 3 Lady Tigers (25-3) needed almost a complete half to hit a basket Friday, but Kynzi London needed just 23 seconds to get Fort Gibson’s first on Saturday. She would have two in the quarter and the Lady Tigers were 6-of-9 in the opening eight minutes and led 15-7.
“We got off to a good start,” said the FGHS coach. “We ran a couple of set plays. (Assistant) coach (Kaleb) Parman called the first play of the game like it went and it just helped us relax.
“Our defense was tough the entire night. We kept fighting the entire night. We don’t make it easy on ourselves, but we fight until the end.”
No. 17 Locust Grove (21-8) was just 1-of-6 in the opening eight minutes. The Lady Pirates got going with a 6-0 run midway in the second that got them to within four, 16-12, with 2:34 to go. Zoey Whiteley had a basket and three free throws and London hit again, as the Lady Tigers went to the half up 23-15.
Their defense then applied the clamps in the third, holding Locust Grove to one field goal in eight attempts. Fort Gibson had its biggest lead, 32-17 headed to the fourth.
The mood was markedly different than it was one evening earlier.
“Stressful. Very stressful,” Whiteley said, recalling the last 24 hours after finishing with a team-high 9 points. “When the buzzer went off last night, I was already ready to play. I hate that taste of losing in my mouth and I was ready to get rid of it.”
She did, and they did, taking advantage of a Locust Grove timeout with 1.3 seconds left to release some joy in a sideline hug-fest, just as it was the first time around.
“It’s crazy,” Whiteley said, reminded that she was 2 when this streak started. “Our program is so special, its all about the tradition. It’s expected, but we’re still so happy when it happens.”
Count her coach as relieved.
“People have come to think it’s easy to get to the state tournament,” he said. “It’s never easy.”
Also for his squad, Reese Webb had 8 points, Mallory Baker 7 and Kynzi London 6.
Landrey Sweeney led Locust Grove and all scorers with 11 points.
Brackets for the state tournament, which starts Thursday, will be released today.
Boys:
Webster 75, Fort Gibson 62
It was a different story in this rematch of the regional championship played a week ago.
No. 5 Webster (23-5) shot just four 3s in the loss at Fort Gibson. They had 12 in this one, nine in the first half, and the Warriors put the clamps on their two biggest obstacles in the first matchup and punched their consolation ticket to state.
Senior guard Conner Calavan, who torched the Warriors for 37 points at home, finished his career at No. 14 Fort Gibson with 13 points, and fouled out with 1:20 to go. He was 6-of-17 against the Webster pressure. He and senior post Tommy French, who combined for 46 in a high-low in the 59-53 win, were held to a combined 19 points. French had just one basket until two in a fourth-quarter run that got his team within six, and had just six shots on the night.
“They didn’t leave (French and I) as much as the first time,” Calavan said, struggling for words. “They didn’t shoot the ball well the first time and in a big gym that is tough to shoot in, we were surprised. They shot the ball really well.”
Jaxon Blunt had 16 to lead the Tigers (19-9), who fought back from multiple holes, including 15-4 out of the gate. Isaiah Sanders, who finished with a game-high 30 points, knocked down four 3s in the first quarter, three in that run. He cooled somewhat in the second quarter with just 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, but his team collected six in the first and three in the second.
Even limited in what worked the first time, the Tigers never caved in.
Fort Gibson had a run to close the half, sparked by a pair of 3s from Seth Rowan, and got it to 38-31 at the half. The Tigers got as close as two, 42-40, when French fed Calavan down low for a layup with 4:30 to play in the third. Martwon Taylor had his fourth 3 on the ensuing possession for Webster, which took a 50-44 lead to the fourth.
Three baskets off turnovers in the fourth quarter kept the Tigers from getting any closer than that.
“They had the revenge mentality,” FGHS coach Todd Dickerson said. “Their 3s, we score to answer those, but then the turnovers hurt.”
Dickerson says good-bye to three senior starters — Calavan, French and Tegan Thornbrugh — and five seniors in all. Calavan is headed to Central Oklahoma.
“Hopefully we’ve made them better people than players and they’ve been good players,” Dickerson said.
