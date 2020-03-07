Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.