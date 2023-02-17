Fort Gibson swimmers made the Class 5A championship finals in nine events in preliminary action on Friday at Edmond.
The highest finisher was the 400 freestyle relay boys team of Jack Kolb, Zackary Bates, Ian Jorgensen and Brodey Massad, in 3 minutes, 42.82 seconds.
Four qualified sixth. The 200 medley relay of Bates, Massad, Kolb and Jorgensen finished in 1:50.36. Kolb was sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:6.16. and two girls relay teams — the 200 freestyle of Joanna Martinez, Addison Rouse, Shyann Gray and Aspen White, 1:58.83 and White, Rouse, Farmer and Stach in the 400 free, 4:13.88.
Qualifying seventh was Farmer in the 200 individual medley and Bates in the 100 backstroke, 1:02.02.
Farmer also qualified in the 100 backstroke, taking eighth in 1:08.44 and Kolb in the 100 butterfly, 59.60.
There were four near misses. The girls 50 freestyle relay, Kassie Stach in the 200 free and 500 free and Phoebe Colbert in the 100 butterfly finished ninth in qualifying. The 9-16 will compete in a B-level final on Saturday, which will include Oktaha’s Mia Keeter in two events.
Girls finals qualifiers
100 backstroke: 8. Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:08.44.
200 individual medley: 7. Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson, 2:34.35.
200 freestyle relay: 6. Fort Gibson (Joanna Martinez, Addison Rouse, Shyann Gray, Aspen White), 1:58.83.
400 freestyle relay: 6. Fort Gibson (Aspen White, Addison Rouse, Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach), 4:13.88.
Boys finals qualifiers
100 backstroke: 7. Zackary Bates, Fort Gibson, 1:02.02.
100 butterfly: 8. Jack Kolb, Fort Gibson, 59.60.
200 individual medley: 6. Jack Kolb, Fort Gibson, 2:16.16.
400 freestyle relay: 5. Fort Gibson (Jack Kolb, Zackary Bates, Ian Jorgensen, Brodey Massad), 3:42.82.
200 medley relay: 6. Fort Gibson (Zackary Bates, Brodey Massad, Jack Kolb, Ian Jorgensen), 1:50.36.
B qualifiers
Boys
100 breaststroke: 10. Brodey Massad, 1:05.42.
200 freestyle relay: 11. Fort Gibson (Michael Martinez, Luke Steele, Josh Miller, Ian Jorgensen), 1:50.54.
200 freestyle: 10. Brodey Massad, 1:59.67. 14. Zackary Bates, Fort Gibson, 2:02.61.
100 butterfly: 15. Ian Jorgensen, Fort Gibson, 1:06.56.
Girls
50 freestyle: 9. Aspen White, Fort Gibson, 27.36. 12. Mia Keeter, Oktaha, 28.54. 14. Joanna Martinez, Fort Gibson, 28.84.
200 freestyle: 9. Kassie Stach, Fort Gibson, 2:20.96
500 freestyle: 9. Kassie Stach, 6:29. 13. Shyann Gray, Fort Gibson, 6:44.15.
100 breaststroke: 13. Joanna Martinez, Fort Gibson, 1:25.77. 15. Mia Keeter, Oktaha 1:25.45.
100 butterfly: 9. Phoebe Colbert, Fort Gibson, 1:12.66. 15. Cloee Leas, Fort Gibson, 1:20.60.
