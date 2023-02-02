Fort Gibson swimming coach Leslie White sees two things she’d rather not see in the countdown to the Class 5A regional meet Saturday at Jenks.
One, the weather, which has had everyone out of school — and out of the pool.
“Some of us, definitely not all of us, have not had pool time this week,” she said. “But it looks like it’s been a problem for everyone in the state.”
The other is the comparative lineups, or psych sheets, of the two regionals, the other being on the west side in Edmond this weekend.
“There’s 10 pages on ours and 24 on theirs,” she said, demonstrating the difference in number of competitors.
The regional assignments have become more geographical. Shawnee and Harrah, two schools that have been competing on the east side, have been moved to the west. So the east is Tulsa area schools and a few outliers no further than Fort Gibson or Adair.
It sets up a situation where in individual events, one regional could conceivably collect all 24 qualifying time spots for state, or at least the majority of them given the numbers imbalance.
Another factor will be how the regionals are run, White noted.
“With less people, our meet will run a lot quicker. We won’t get the same amount of rest between races the kids on the other side will get and so they’ll have a better chance of posting good times,” she said.
Yet the Tigers, as usual, will have their share of contenders.
Jack Kolb, a sophomore, has the second-best seed time in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 02.90 seconds) and the third-best in the 200 individual medley (2:20.77) He has two meet wins in the medley, including at the Oologah Rose Invitational last week and has one in the butterfly. The one ahead of him in the 100 regional is 3.1 seconds ahead.
“He’s got a lot more to shave off in the 200 IM. I think his 100 butterfly will be good but the 200 IM, there’s a lot of time to chop there,” White said.
Zackary Bates, another sophomore, is second in the 100 backstroke at 1:04.59 and has meet wins in the Harrah Duals and Rose Invitational.
Among girls, Kaycie Farmer, a junior, is second in the 100 backstroke (1:09.24) and third in the 200 IM (2:39.06). She’s had runner-up backstroke finishes at Tulsa Washington and at Oologah.
“She’s kicked it in this whole year and pretty much each meet she’s had a new best time,” White said, while noting it’s that event where she sees a no-time on one of the region’s best entries.
“There’s a few of those throughout the psych sheets, so on paper, the seeds aren’t as they should be in some cases but the swimmers know who these people are,” said White.
Kassie Stach, a sophomore, is seeded third in the 200 free (2:18.73) and third in the 500 free (6:33.12). Aspen White, a freshman, is seeded fourth at 27.50 in the 50 freestyle, a little under two seconds slower than the top time of 25.74. Shyann Gray, another freshman, is fourth (6:40.70) in the 500 free.
“We’ve got a group of freshmen that can make an impact,” White said.
Another pair of sophomore boys should be watched. Brodey Massad has the fourth best 100 breaststroke time at 1:08.71. He’s had two firsts and two seconds in meets in that event. Tripp Jackson is fourth in the 100 free at 58.18.
Because of the imbalance, there’s only three boys and three girls 200 medley relay teams, five girls and four boys in the 200 free relay and three girls and four boys in the 400 free relays. On the west side, the numbers range from 10 to 14 in each, so all relays are just swimming for times in 5A, as all will qualify to move on to state.
Closest to the top among FGHS entries: Bates, Massad, Kolb and Ian Jorgensen at 1:56.69 in the 200 medley relay are seeded second, 10 seconds off Bishop Kelley’s 1:46.58, and the four are second in the 400 free with a best of 3:53.07 to Bishop Kelley’s 3:32.08.
White, Addison Rouse, Farmer and Stach are second in the 400 free with a best of 4:!5.67. That’s six seconds off Edison’s 4:09.52.
Kolb, Bates, Ian Jorgensen and Massad are second in the 400 free with a best of 3:53.07 to Bishop Kelley’s 3:32.08.
The 5A meet starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.
6A
Muskogee graduated its two multi-time state qualifiers in Meredith Stevenson and Klair Bradley. For this year, the best hope based on seed times is Jack Gilliam, a junior who is 20th among 39 posted times in the 50 free (26.60) and 19th among 37 in the 100 free (57.95).
The 6A meet begins at 5 p.m.
Other 5A
Oktaha, one of the smallest schools in the meet, has one swimmer for the first time in freshman Mia Keeter, who has been a top five swimmer in several meets in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Checotah has three swimmers and their best seed times are in the 26 listed in the 50 freestyle —Elizabeth Ortiz, 11th (30.86), followed by Roshni Patel, 14th (34.13) and Marcela Wilmoth (35.12),
