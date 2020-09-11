WARNER — The shoe was on the other foot Friday night for the Warner Eagles who, after recording a shutout last week against Savanna, found themselves on the other end of the goose egg as they fell to Wewoka 34-0 at Eagle Field. The game was a Covid-19 matchup made on Wednesday after both teams found their original opponents (Henryetta and Okmulgee) both quarantined this week.
After the teams traded three-and-outs to open the game, the athletic Tigers of Wewoka behind the running and passing of quarterback Kobey Stephens, drove 72 yards in 13 plays to strike first and, after a failed kick, it was 6-0.
The rest of the first half was a defensive battle as neither team was able to crack the red zone but the Eagles found things especially difficult as they failed to record a first down in the half and had only seven yards of offense at intermission.
The offensive struggles continued into the second half for Warner though talented running back Mason Jim did come alive for the Eagles as he carried 10 times for 68 yards. But the athleticism and speed of the Tigers just wore the Eagles down in the second half defensively according to head coach Chuck Capps.
“Athleticism and missed tackles got us,” Capps said. “But when you’re one-on-one with athletes like that in the open field it’s tough, But I’m still proud of my guys. We fought hard and hung in there until late when our angles got bad and we just got tired from chasing them from side to side.”
Despite their offensive woes, the Eagles found themselves still just down 6-0 late into the third quarter when the Tigers cashed in on what would be one of several big plays down the stretch.
Facing a third-and-eight from their own 43-yard line, Stephens scrambled out of trouble and found a streaking Caleb King in between two defenders for a 57-yard touchdown strike that really seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back after the a two-point conversion made it 14-0.
The big plays continued for Wewoka into the fourth quarter as Stephens had touchdown runs of 40 and 59 yards as well as another touchdown pass to King from 27 yards out, all in the final 7:50 of the game. For the game Stephens ended up rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns and throwing for two more on 8-of-11 passing for 148 yards.
Despite the loss, coach Capps predicted a rebound next week when the Eagles are scheduled to travel to Chouteau.
“After our win last week, we felt pretty good but coming back tonight and getting shutout by a really good team stings,” he said “But we’ll review the film tomorrow, our kids are going to show up and we’re going to get better and I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of improvements we can make this week.”
WARNER 0 WEWOKA 34
WARNER 0 0 0 0- 0
WEWOKA 6 8 8 12- 34
Scoring Summary
FIRST QUARTER
Wewoka-Kobey Stephens 3 run (kick failed) 1:59
THIRD QUARTER
Wewoka-Stephens-Kaleb King 57 pass (Stephens-King conversion) 2:22
FOURTH QUARTER
Wewoka-Stephens 40 run (Stephens-King conversion) 7:47
Wewoka-Stephens-King 27 pass (conversion failed) 3:54
Wewoka-Stephens 59 run (conversion failed) 1:00
TEAM STATS
WAR WEW
First Downs 2 8
Rushes-yards 25-74 37-262
Passing yards 4 148
Passes (CAI) 2-4 8-11
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Punts-avg 8-37 3-24
Penalties-yds 4-45 8-55
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING- War: Mason Jim10-68 Wew-Kobey Stephens 16-186
PASSING- War Adam Thompson 4-8-6 Stephens 8-11-148
RECEIVING- War Trevor Capps 3-6 Wew-Caleb King 5-107
