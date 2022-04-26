TAHLEQUAH — Tahlequah scored the game’s first six runs and held off a late Muskogee rally to defeat the Roughers, 8-5, Tuesday in a District 6A-4 matchup in Tahlequah.
The Tigers (10-19, 3-8) scored a pair of runs in the first inning behind an RBI single to left field by freshman Beckett Robinson and a steal of home by Robinson. Robinson’s single brought home Tyler Joice, who singled to center with one out.
In a four-run fourth inning, Tahlequah was sparked by a two-out, two-run double to center by Matthew Talburt that scored Eli Gibson and Brycen Smith and made it 6-0. The Tigers also received an RBI single to right field from Gibson that drove in Brayden Northington.
“Without Matt’s hit right there, it makes it a really close game,” Tahlequah head coach Sam Nelson said. “Our guys did a really good job today and it was a big district win for us that really helps secure a good spot for us playoff wise.
“Muskogee’s playing well right now, so it was a good win for our guys. Our guys really swung the bat well today.”
Tahlequah, who was led by the middle of its lineup with Dylan Leep and Northington combining for five hits, extended its lead to 8-1 with two runs in the fifth. Northington and Leep had back-to-back singles to begin the inning, and Leep eventually scored on a passed ball. Gibson stole home for the second run.
The Roughers (8-16, 1-12) didn’t go away. They scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings.
“We didn’t give in,” Muskogee head coach John Singler said. “We got down early 6-0 and then 8-1, and that’s one thing about these guys…early on in the year we would’ve definitely cashed it in, but as the season has progressed we’ve had some growth there as far as believing we can come back. Things didn’t start out well early on, but we showed some fight there at the end to give ourselves a chance.”
Jarrett Crawford lined a double to left field to bring home Jacob Jones to start the scoring in the sixth, and Luke Jamison walked and later crossed home plate on error to get Muskogee to within 8-3.
The Roughers got their final two runs in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Aiden Barnoski that plated Anthony Watson, and a sacrifice fly to right field from Jones that pushed across Jayden Bell.
Tahlequah received a game-high three hits from Leep, who went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Northington followed with two hits and scored one run. Talburt’s double was the Tigers’ only extra-base hit. Tahlequah had 10 hits as a team.
Tigers’ starting pitcher Levi Kelly earned the win on the mound. The freshman right-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits in five innings of work. Kelly collected five strikeouts and issued four walks.
Gibson recorded the save for Tahlequah. Gibson allowed two unearned runs on two hits in two innings.
“Levi did great today, and he’s been great for us all year,” Nelson said. “He’s been our guy and he did a really good job today. I thought Eli did a good job of coming in and closing it out.”
The Roughers were paced by Crawford’s two hits. They closed with six hits as a team.
Ben Fullbright took the loss as the Muskogee starting pitcher. In 3.1 innings, Fullbright gave up six earned runs on six hits. He ended with one strikeout and walked one.
Tahlequah and Muskogee will meet again Wednesday in a 3:30 p.m. start in Muskogee.
