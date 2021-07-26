Top to bottom are the area team champions photos from this weekend’s “Take it to the Cup” youth basketball tournament played at Muskogee Civic Center and First Methodist Church: Wagoner Lady Rattlers, eighth grade girls; Muskogee Hinson Elite, ninth grade boys; Muskogee Challengers Select, eighth grade boys, NBN from Muskogee and Braggs, fifth grade girls. Another area champion was NBN in seventh grade girls, but that photo was not made available.
