Preston Callahan, Muskogee’s lone state rep, was 0-2 on Friday in Class 6A No. 1 singles iat the OSSAA Tennis Championships on Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Callahan lost 6-1, 6-0 to Reid Rainwater of Edmond North, then fell in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) to Evan Ivester of Deer Creek. He finishes his senior season 18-13.
Wagoner, which qualified in three Class 4A divisions, still has everyone in the hunt for awards.
In No. 2 doubles, Zac Dailey and James Perez beat Leon Le and Jameson White of Victory Christian 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, then lost to the top seed from Byng, Eddie Hernandez and Tyler Ware, 6-0, 6-0. They’ll meet Easton Pine and Jeh Matson of Kingfisher in the fifth-place quarterfinals Saturday morning.
Austin Carter of Wagoner lost 6-0, 6-0 to Evan Senger in No. 1 singles and defeated Jake Eads of Byng 6-4, 6-1 in consolation play. He’ll face Kaleb Chesher of Riverfield on Saturday morning in the fifth-place quarterfinals.
Logan Sterling of Wagoner lost 6-2, 7-6 to Trey Pope of Riverfield in No. 2 singles, then beat Brodey Bone of Tecumseh 6-1, 6-2 in consolation play. He’ll face Jaret Stone of Rejoice Christian in a fifth-place quarterfinal, also Saturday morning.
The fifth- and seventh-place matches are set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
