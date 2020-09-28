Women’s division players: Klaire Newell, Lexi Dansby, Alexandra Locke, Annebelle Czaruk, and Kate Hewitt
Men’s Division: Seth Chapuis, Kenny Moody, Josh Garner, Myles Few, Kyran English, Luke Wilbourn, Mike Hewitt, Robert Stevenson, Gavin Winn
About $4,000 was raised. An additional October secondary fundraiser featuring the event's tie-dye "Peace, Love and Tennis" shirts will be sold at an outdoor fall sale on Hattie's House on Main Street.
Anyone who wants to still support Rougher Girls Tennis can still send donations to MHS GIRLS TENNIS Booster Club, Muskogee High School, 3200 East Shawnee, Muskogee, Oklahoma 74403. Follow on facebook/instagram for more pics and upcoming events.
Facebook: MHS Rougher Girls Tennis Booster
Instagram: roughers_girls_tennis_booster
