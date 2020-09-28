Tennis

Muskogee faculty member Jack Reavis offers live music at a MHS tennis fundraiser over the weekend that raised about $4,000.

Women’s division players:  Klaire Newell, Lexi Dansby, Alexandra Locke, Annebelle Czaruk, and Kate Hewitt

 

Men’s Division: Seth Chapuis, Kenny Moody, Josh Garner, Myles Few, Kyran English, Luke Wilbourn, Mike Hewitt, Robert Stevenson, Gavin Winn

 

About $4,000 was raised. An additional October secondary fundraiser featuring the event's tie-dye "Peace, Love and Tennis" shirts will be sold at an outdoor fall sale on Hattie's House on Main Street.

Anyone who wants to still support Rougher Girls Tennis  can still send donations to MHS GIRLS TENNIS Booster Club, Muskogee High School, 3200 East Shawnee, Muskogee, Oklahoma 74403.  Follow  on facebook/instagram for more pics and upcoming events.

Facebook: MHS Rougher Girls Tennis Booster 

Instagram: roughers_girls_tennis_booster

