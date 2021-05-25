Sam Fidone didn’t make it up for Monday’s practice round of the Real Okie Championship week.
Considering his last trip around Muskogee Golf Club, one might concur he doesn’t need much fine-tuning, at least on half of it.
The Lufkin, Texas, native shot an 8-under 28 on the front nine and after going to 9-under at 13, was flirting with former PGA standout and Muskogee native Bob Dickson’s course record 59 in the final round of last year’s event.
He finished with a 8-under 62 on a par-71 adjusted to a 70 for this tournament, and had made up a four-shot deficit after three rounds to win by one shot the $25,000 top prize.
Waiting for the Pro-Am’s afternoon flight, which became a single flight due to a morning-long drenching of the Perry Maxwell landmark, he sensed he would get what he needed to be ready for a title defense.
“They put me on the back nine where I needed some work from last year,” he said. “So I’m happy.”
Fidone’s tear last year had him two shots up at 13. A missed comeback putt off a chip that rolled right of the cup on 15, and the subsequent bogey there was followed by three consecutive pars — still good enough for his only win on the 2010 All-Pro Tour that included four other finishes inside the top 10 on the 13-tourney circuit.
So far this year, he’s had two top 10s in four events, the highest a tie for fourth at Brownwood (Texas) Country Club. In between, he earned a spot in Monday qualifying for the Valero Texas Open and made his first PGA cut in three attempts, pocketing $21,853 and a tie for 44th at 1-under for the tourney. Jordan Spieth won the event at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course.
“I had a great week,” Fidone said. “It made me feel like I could play with the best guys, guys I watch on TV week in, week out.”
It’s consistency or a lack thereof that has been Fidone’s pro mountain to scale. But, he thinks he’s getting there.
“I’ve just kept it consistent from last year,” he said. “My driver’s been working in my favor. I’ve been hitting it pretty straight and working my butt off on that. I’ve worked real hard on my wedges and my iron game this year which was what my downfall was last year.
“I think all that work is starting to show up in making cuts easily and given myself chances of winning tournaments.”
The narrow fairways here make objective one clear.
“Staying on them gives you the opportunities and last year, I just made a few more 20 footers than I did the weeks before,” he said.
The putting didn’t work last week as well as hoped for at a soaked United Way Charity Classic at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith. Fidone was 4-under for the tournament but in a tie for 22nd, eight shots back of Brandon McIver of Billings, Montana.
Last year he tied for 23rd at Hardscrabble, just before heading here. Rain also played a part in what became a 36-hole final day.
“I came into this one the same way, a few top 10s and literally 22nd, 23rd, and now I’m here,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot a 28 again on the front, but if I can play the back nine a little better, I’ll have a chance.”
Notes
The Pro-Am was not completed due to rain. ... Normally a par 71, this week’s event plays par to 70 with the 508-yard 15th becoming a par-4 rather than 5. ... McIver will be paired with 2019 champion Cory Churchman and Hayden Wood to lead off the afternoon flight off No. 1 at 12:30 p.m. Blaine Hale, one of three who were one shot back of Fidone a year ago, is part of a three some with Brian Dwyer and Grant Bennett off 10, also at 12:30. Fidone is with Brandon Pierce and Jeff Rein at 12:40 p.m. off 1 and following them 10 minutes later is another member of the group of last year’s runners-up, Greg Eason, Brendon Jelley, finishing two back, and Taylor Bolm are with Eason’s group. Jelley is a former Oklahoma State golfer. Blake Trimble, the 2018 runner-up, is part of a group that tees off at 12:40 p.m. on 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.