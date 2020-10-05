For Brayson Lawson, it was his best friend.
For his father, Todd Lawson, per a Facebook post he made, it was someone he wished he could talk to.
But no numbers on a cell phone can reach heaven, and that was where Misti Lawson was Friday night — missing a ball game for only the second time since Brayson started high school. The other one was the previous week at Poteau, just three days before she lost her battle with what was described as stage four breast cancer when told of the diagnosis two years ago.
But both believe she was there Friday night.
“Just with a better view,” said Brayson.
That’s understandable, considering the miracle finish of Hilldale’s 35-34 win at Broken Bow.
An offsides call on Hilldale inside the 10 with just over a minute to go proved to be a blessing in disguise. Instead of a field goal that would have made it a 37-27 game, the Savages elected to try and score a touchdown.
Hornets senior Dylan Walker deflected the pass incomplete. Hilldale had 55 seconds to go 95 yards for eight points.
Senior quarterback Johnnie Durossette connected to sophomore Logan Harper three times on passes, the first for 50 yards. Reaching the 26, up stepped Brayson.
He and Harper were lined up near the Hornets sideline. Harper was set outside of Brayson. They crossed routes, Harper setting a pick for Lawson, who made his break from coverage and sprinted to the corner, making the catch at the 5 and carrying it into the end zone.
It was 34-33.
They broke huddle and lined up in a “swinging gate” formation famous as a deceptive alignment on extra-point situations with three clusters of players, two set on the outside and one in the middle, Brayson lined up to take the snap in the middle. He took it and pitched right to Walker, who sprinted to the corner opposite of where, just moments before, Brayson pointed up at the sky with his index finger.
“I knew where she was,” he said.
And at that point, had a hunch that the magic of the night wasn’t over.
Todd had left his seat and headed to his car, but when he could see they made the stop on defense, he jumped a rope and was back on the field alongside superintendent Erik Puckett and athletic director Chad Kirkhart.
His thought? “There’s somebody shining tonight.”
Just 24 hours earlier, they laid Misti to rest, following a funeral that lifted both their spirits, particularly as the family entered the sanctuary of the Oasis Community Church.
Brayson anticipated some of his teammates and coaches would be there, but what he saw amounted to filling the middle section of seats.
“The whole team and coaching staff,” he said. “And it got emotional. It’s like ‘wow, this is family.’”
Dad saw it as well in the case of Brayson’s older sister, Bryanna Myers, who is married and out of the house, had some old teammates show up in support of her who played with her in school.
“They were teammates starting at 10,” Todd said. “It shows you the bond you can form through sports. They were there for her 20 years later.
“For Brayson, this is building a brotherhood.”
Family, just as much as mom.
“She came to every game up to the end,” Brayson said. “I’d look up in the stands and that was the only person I’d see. She would always wave, and no matter what she was going through I’d see that smile on her face. She would stay home from everything just to be able to feel good enough to go to my games — every football game, every basketball game.”
Dad was there too, but she had a special role.
“She was a cheerleader — just without the uniform,” Brayson said.
No matter the outcome, he said, her talk was focused on what was ahead.
“Never disappointed in a loss,” he said.
Always looking ahead. It’s what happens when you weather 156 rounds of chemotherapy, 10 rounds of radiation and seven blood transfusions, even as you’re told that your odds of seeing your son through high school weren’t good and you enjoy only two months of limited or no pain. You fight for the day ahead, hoping the next day turns in your favor.
Liver failure ended those odds, leaving Todd and Brayson alone.
Father and son shot a postgame picture Friday, on the same spot Brayson and his mom took one the year before. Looking at it later, Todd noticed something. The glare of a stadium light, but even so, maybe made brighter in the photo by the person who happened to be missing.
All weekend long, Todd found himself watching the webcast replay of the game, skipping the usual menu of college football. That Facebook post he made no doubt was tied to those moments.
Going forward, Dad will still be in the stands.
Mom will — as Brayson said — just have a better view.
She’s 1-0 up there.
“She was up there front row, yelling and screaming,” Todd said. “We told her don’t get kicked out on your first night there. We need you down here.”
