It’s been a wild ride for Connors State’s baseball program over the last four years.
A year ago, the Cowboys had a season impacted by COVID limitations in the fall regarding workouts. The previous year, there was a handful of games before the onset of the pandemic cancelled the season.
The year before that, delays in the installation of an artificial turf on their home field forced a season of all road games, one that, on a high note, ended with a trip to the NJCAA World Series.
If there’s a sign of normalcy this year, it may be that Perry Keith didn’t schedule a game through this weekend’s Snowmaggedon.
The Cowboys, 37-18 a year ago, instead open the 2022 campaign on Monday against Oklahoma Wesleyan. By then the white stuff on the ground should be cleared away, though temperatures are still supposed to be in the 40s.
Small stuff, all things considered.
“People ask me ‘how much longer are you going to do this,’” said Keith, who won his 1,700th game last year and is 1,714-491 entering his 37th season at the helm. “I told these kids two weeks ago that I’m having a blast. We’ve got talent, it’s en easy group to coach and it’s still a lot of fun.”
This group, who begins the season 19th in the NJCAA preseason rankings, will energize from a trio who had outstanding years with the bat a year ago — Jonathan Pena, a sophomore out of Brooklyn, N.Y., who hit .377 with 10 home runs and 66 RBIs, Stilwell sophomore second baseman Tyson Fourkiller, who hit .433 a year ago with 41 RBIs, and Grant Randall, a sophomore out of Norman, at shortstop (.342 with 41 RBIs).
All three are second-year sophomores who got an extra year due to the 2020 season cancellation.
Aaron Hosack, a sophomore and the ace of the staff a year ago going 7-2 with a 2.34 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 16 walks in 68 innings, is also back. But Keith likes the overall presentation of his arms.
“We’re so much better and deeper, not as hit and miss as we were last year,” he said.
Caleb Burchfield (Tulsa) was 5-0 in 11 appearances, starting in six games, and had a 2.97 ERA in 30 innings.
“He had a good fall,” Keith said of Burchfield. “Mozart Duarte was good early last spring but tired and didn’t pitch well during the stretch. We’ll have a more consistent year out of him.”
Duarte is out of San Francisco de Matcoris, Dominican Republic. Newcomers include Nelson Mercado, a Canadian freshman out of Hampton, Ontario, Luke Rolland (Pangburn, Ark.), and in the bullpen there’s sophomore Landon McAllister (Springdale, Ark.) and Carlos Polanco (Carolina, P.R.).
One key loss is at first base with Peyton McDowell, who hit .367 with a team-best in home runs (13) and RBIs (66) usually out of the three-hole in the lineup. Chase Hudson (Tulsa), left-fielder Jake Williams out of Jonesboro, Ark., and Andres Matias out of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic all have power, Keith said.
There’s also a set of unique twins who will contribute in different ways. Tanner Almond and Griffin Almond are listed as outfielder and pitcher, respectively. They’re twins even though Tanner is listed at 6-foot-3 and Griffin 6-6. They hail out of Thornbury, Ontario, about two hours north of Toronto.
“Pretty close to the North Pole,” Keith said, laughing. “They play summer ball in Toronto and the father of David Mendham (former Cowboy now at Oklahoma State) had me on them when they were high school sophomores.”
Depth at catcher includes Austin Scritchfield (.292 at the plate) out of Cabot, Ark., and Luca Boscarino (Mississuaga, Ontario), a freshman.
Polanco, Duarte, Burchfield and McAllister were also on the 2020 roster.
Eastern at 13 is another Region II team in the top 20. The Cowboys play Eastern in a three-game home-and-home series starting with a game March 3 in Warner.
