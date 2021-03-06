SHAWNEE — And the streak remains alive.
Showing no effects from Friday’s loss to Anadarko, the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers put on an outstanding defensive performance along with an offense that was none too shabby either as they punched their ticket for a 17th straight trip to the Class 4A state tournament with a resounding 61-24 win over Byng in the 4A Area III consolation finals Saturday night at Shawnee High School.
The Lady Tigers pitched a shutout in the first quarter as Byng had more turnovers (six) against the smothering Fort Gibson defense than they did shots (five) and the Lady Tigers were off and running with a 13-0 lead.
“We hang our hat on our defense and we were concerned about Kennedy Large, who is their best player, and we knew we would have to control her to win," said Fort Gibson coach Chuck London. "But our kids responded like true champions after last night and that’s the way you respond as champions.
“We put Reese (Webb) on Large and she did a great job of being physical and making her earn everything she got, and Jenna (Whiteley) pressured the ball coming up the floor and I think that really set the pace for the game.
Large led the Lady Pirates (18-4) with 11 points but was just 5-for-15 from the field as Fort Gibson surrendered its second-lowest point total of the season. The Lady Tigers led at intermission 33-9.
The last three quarters turned in to the Kynzi London Show for Fort Gibson as the Lady Tiger senior was 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 22 points.
“All year the coaches have been telling me to shoot the ball, shoot the ball, it doesn’t matter how many go in, and tonight a lot of them went in,” said the senior, who were among those Lady Tigers who qualified for a 16th state trip last year but didn't get to play as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 3A-6A tournaments.
“Going to the state tournament again means everything. Having a streak like that (17 straight) is kind of stressful keeping it alive so it makes it that much more special," she added.
A proud papa and coach acknowledged her accomplishment after the game.
“She found her rhythm in the second quarter and we got her the ball, and she did her job and I was very proud of her," Chuck London said.
Fort Gibson dominated just about every aspect of the game including rebounding with a 20-7 edge before the reserves took over the game midway through the fourth quarter. Gracy Shieldnight grabbed a dozen errant Byng shots while scoring eight points. Jordan Gann grabbed five rebounds while scoring nine points in the low post.
The fifth-ranked Lady Tigers (19-3) await their next opponent in Oklahoma City.
And the night ended, not with the coach getting a Gatorade shower but with the coaching staff giving the girls a water bottle dowsing in a happy Fort Gibson locker room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.