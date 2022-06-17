His role, back then, was simple, as was the objective.
As a middle-schooler, Muskogee’s Anthony Watson was a featured running back, scoring 20-25 touchdowns a year, and began his high school career on the varsity level as a freshman.
Last year came a substantial increase in playing time, but a year of learning, and a year of adjustment.
Those stats? Limited. Two-hundred thirty-nine yards rushing, two touchdowns, but 425 yards receiving, three touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 220-pound Watson has evolved, and is still evolving, into the football example of the Swiss Army Knife.
He might line up at running back.
Or tight end.
Or wide receiver.
And then there’s the other side of the football.
On defense, playing a hybrid edge spot labeled Rougher, he’d line up as a defensive end, or at times, drop back into coverage as a linebacker type, and can even shift to safety.
“It’s kind of a lot, learning the plays at one position, then another position,” Watson said, referring particularly to offense. “But I haven’t had any problem with it.
He could handle 20 touchdowns a year doing what he used to, but he’s a gadget guy.
“Swiss Army knife? That’s a pretty good description for him,” said Roughers head coach Travis Hill. “And we want to use all of his tools.”
Watson wants to extend his football life beyond high school and he sees his best tools primarily as a running back.
“From my height (6-1), I don’t see myself as a tight end and I still need to develop as a defensive player, but if not running back at the next level, maybe a receiver,” he said.
Hill just knows the junior is an offensive weapon, period.
“From a defensive side, when I look out there and know you’ve got to get into certain things and I see him coming on as a tight end, I know it’s for a reason and I have to personnel that (defensively),” Hill said. “Anthony’s not going in on that set because he’s never coming off the field. There’s a lot of multiple sets there with one dude you can easily get in to.”
Along the line, Watson brings some intangibles developed through experience, versatility and character.
“He grew as a blocker last year on the perimeter and downfield while playing receiver,” Hill said. “He’s 220 pounds and blocking corners, people that he is bigger than but just as athletic. When he found that skill and took pride in it, he got better and better — as a sophomore.”
Watson embraces being a blocking receiver.
“Before I was used to overrunning my assignment, but I’ve slowed down and gotten better holding onto my blocks for a longer time,” he said.
That physicality will come in handy with wildcat packages on the goal line.
“Don’t hesitate to print that,” Hill said. “He will find himself in that package.”
And in that, Watson will have the ball in his hands with a chance for touchdowns, which is what he wants anyway.
“My role has changed, but I’m more (diverse) and am also in a position of being a leader,” Watson said. “I’m OK with being that person.
“Even if I’m not a running back, there’s techniques I can work on as a tight end or wide receiver. Catching and then tucking after the catch, and running in the open field. It’s all part of it either way, even as a running back out of the backfield.”
Then there’s the character issue.
Watson is grounded in it, thanks to his parents, Otis and Heidi and an older sister who has carved out her own fame. Elexis Watson was the Phoenix’s Female Athlete of the Year as a senior and went on in college to be a key part of a national championship in softball at Rogers State this spring.
“I got to thank all of them for keeping me in line and stuff,” Watson said.
And it’s noticed by others.
“Coaches who have seen him and call me to talk about him all say he’s a great kid,” Hill said. “Good football coaches still care about that intangible, and it can go 100 miles. Then you got a kid with talent, and you’re not going to get college coaches talking about you unless you have that to start.
“He’s a leader who not only demands it but does it. It was hard for him to do that as a sophomore. That’s not the case now.”
At question is where he will ultimately be recruited to play.
“In the long run, the way he is being used will be a huge advantage for him and we’ll use it to our advantage not only for what we do but also to sell the kid to coaches,” Hill said. “I think by the end of this year we’ll have some interesting conversations about the things that will open up to him and we’ll have a better idea what these coaches are thinking.”
In the meantime, the junior is thinking of championships.
“I saw my sister win and how happy she was,” he said. “I want that feeling. I need to even the family score.”
