Golf: Mesa Falleur, Muskogee
Maybe rain was the only thing that kept Falleur’s season from being even better.
The junior stood in fourth place after his first two rounds at the Class 6A state tournament in Broken Arrow, and was even par early in the third round and based on head coach Brad Huddleston’s assessment, might have been the leader when play was stopped, ended, and reverted back to the 36-hole scores.
He had three individual titles — Muskogee, Sapulpa, and Bartlesville. He was runner-up twice including the 6A regional at Muskogee Golf Club, and finished no worse than third at all — that coming in the Norman North Invitational.
He had a 71.6 stroke average with eight rounds under par.
GOLF: Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson
The future requires shades for the Lady Tiger freshman.
She had five first-place finishes in eight tournaments, including the Class 4A regional at Muskogee Golf Club. It was her second win there. She won the Verdigris Valley Conference Tournament and finished no worse than third, doing that once at Peoria Ridge. She was runner-up twice, had one round under par and a 75.4 stroke average this season.
The state champion ahead of her was Kingfisher’s Maddi Kamas, who in 2020 won the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association stroke play championship.
Kamas graduates this spring. Ailshie is just getting started.
Tennis: Braden Drake, Wagoner
Drake’s record with Logan Sterling in No. 1 doubles was 22-8 this season. They finished seventh place in the Class 4A state tournament.
Not bad for a guy who doesn’t specialize. His time is equally divided between football, where the All-Phoenix MVP led the Bulldogs to a Class 4A championship and over 2,000 yards rushing, then was runner-up in his weight division in wrestling for the second straight year. He was a champion as a sophomore.
Key wins for he and Sterling were at Metro Christian at the Riverfield Tournament, Regent Prep at the Miami Tournament and Byng at state. The previous two were state qualifiers. Drake was also Wagoner’s tennis player of the year.
