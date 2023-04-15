For those anglers looking for a battle royale this spring, you need look no further than the spoonbill catfish. A species that has long captivated my interest was in existence over 40 million years before the dinosaurs and it remains as one of the most popular catfish today.
A recent road trip below Fort Gibson Dam found the gates open the water swift and no shortage of snaggers fishing from the wall where having good success with fish up to 70 pounds.
Watching the anglers brought back fond memories for me when a partner and I would launch the boat, tie up to the cable and commence with what I termed a “poorman’s deep sea fishing.”
The prehistoric fish calls North America home and can be found throughout the U.S. particularly in the Southern region where the waters are nice and warm year round.
The skeleton is largely cartilaginous. Jaws and palate of young spoonbills are covered with numerous fine teeth, but the jaws become large, feeble and toothless as the fish reaches maturity. The body of the paddlefish has no scales.
It was formerly abundant in the Mississippi Valley waters but either over-exploitation, changes in environmental conditions, or both, have greatly reduced its numbers.
A spoonbill’s early growth is rapid with the fish reaching 10 to 14 inches long in the second year of life and up to a length of 24 inches in the third year of life.
Paddlefish can live long lives, with 20 years being common. Some reach 30 years or more. An older paddlefish can weigh well over 100 pounds.
The larger individual fish are females. Paddlefish spawn in April and May when the water temperature reaches 55-60 degrees.
Females produce approximately 7,500 eggs per pound of body weight and hatch in seven days or less at temperatures of 65-70 degrees. The larvae begin swimming immediately after hatching and are swept downstream into pool areas.
The odd-looking specimen that feeds on microscopic plankton and will not bite a lure.
The ODWC tells us the paddlefish is one of the most unique fish in the Sooner State. Hats off to the Wildlife Department and the work done at the Paddlefish Research Center located at Miami to ensure the species will thrive for years to come. The management program involves an extensive process of netting, weighing, measuring, marking the paddlefish with metal bands on the lower jaw.
In 1992, fisheries biologists began an effort to re-introduce paddlefish to waters where they had become locally eradicated. Dams on several rivers had blocked the annual movements of paddlefish in several river systems. Hatchery professionals raised young paddlefish in Byron and Tishomingo and then released them in Kaw, Oologah, Texoma, and Hugo lakes.
During their early spring spawning run, this prehistoric fish can be caught by snagging with a stout surf rod, heavy test line, and a large, barbless treble hook.
Anglers are required to obtain a free paddlefish permit before fishing for paddlefish in Oklahoma.
Paddlefish not immediately released are considered kept and must be tagged immediately with the angler’s paddlefish permit number.
Additionally, the date and time of harvest must be recorded on the paddlefish permit.
You can keep the band if you harvest the fish. Please report the band when you e-check your harvest at wildlifedepartment.com. Do not remove bands from released fish, but you can report the catch and release of banded paddlefish at http://www.paddlefishbands.com.
Biologists use bands to estimate population abundance and annual harvest.
Only one rod and reel per angler. Daily limit is one fish. Annual limit is two fish.
Be sure and check the ODWC regulations before you go fishing.
Recommended equipment include a heavy action rod 10 to 12 feet in length, a large capacity reel with a good drag, a 50-pound test line, 10/0 to 12/0 barbless treble hook, and 5-ounce and up sinker.
Fish on.
