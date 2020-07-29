OKLAHOMA CITY — Ashley Stonebarger will likely remember Saturday forever.
The Oktaha High School senior drew a one-out walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning after making a run-saving double play from her center field position in the eighth inning to help the Lady Tigers beat the Washington Lady Warriors 1-0 to win the Oklahoma High School Class 2A fastpitch softball state championship.
It’s the first state title for Lady Tigers (37-7) in nine years of fastpitch softball. It’s also particularly special since Washington beat Oktaha 2-0 on a no-hitter in the semifinals last year.
“I’m very, very proud,” Oktaha coach Darrell Wood said. “These players deserve every bit of what they get. Nobody on this earth worked harder than they did.”
And nobody was probably more excited than Stonebarger.
Jill Flusche and Sydney Chapin hit one-out singles and Rachel Lowery walked to load the bases before Stonebarger came to the plate for her first at-bat in the tournament.
After fouling off three pitches, she drew the walk and forced in the game-winning run.
“I went to first base and that was it,’ Stonebarger said. “This is so exciting.”
Stonebarger also did the job in the field.
In the eighth inning, Washington’s Kelby Roberson hit a fly out to Stonebarger and the Oktaha center fielder fired the ball to the plate to throw the Lady Warriors’ Courtney Jones out at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
“I was hoping to get her out,” Stonebarger said.
Washington (29-14) had 11 hits and runners in scoring position in seven of the nine innings, but came up empty.
Rachel Lowery (34-4) was the winning pitcher in throwing the complete game. Lindsy Moore (26-11) was the loser.
In the other title games, Mannford beat Grove 1-0 in 4A, Adair topped Newcastle 7-1 in 3A, Sterling nipped Depew 2-0 in 10 innings in A and Red Oak defeated Arapaho in Class B.
The Class 6A and 5A state tournament is Oct. 12-14.
