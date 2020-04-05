(Reader’s note: Second in a biweekly series where we’ll bring back an article from our archives on one of the memorable games in area history.)
STILLWATER — Muskogee High School survived what it couldn’t a year ago and won the Class 5A State Playoff football championship Saturday night.
The Roughers defeated Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 14-12, on rain-soaked Lewis Field but not before the Hornets threw a major scare into MHS.
On this same field a year ago the Roughers fell victim to a last-ditch touchdown drive by Midwest City.
But the Roughers’ weren’t about to let it happen again, MHS coach Ron Freeman said. “You always got a have a flashback like that (About MWC’s comeback).”
“I told the kids before (Washington)’s last series, we can’t let Midwest City happen again,” said MHS defensive coordinator Dewayne Pemberton. “The kids said, “We’re not going to, and they didn’t.’”
The Hornets nearly pulled out the game in the closing minutes. They cut what looked to be a safe 14-0 MHS lead to 14-12 with 43 seconds left.
But on the two-point conversion try, Washington was flagged for illegal motion and quarterback Bernard Benson’s pass to Ivor Samilton fell incomplete.
When the flag fell, it appeared MHS cornerback Donald Criner had interfered with Samilton in the end zone but the call went against Washington.
That call drew the ire of Washington’s coaches, but it was nothing compared to their wrath after officials ruled an onside kick in MHS’s favor.
The Roughers’ Charles Thompson called a fair catch on the onside attempt but a Washington player tipped away the ball. However the officials ruled Thompson had been interfered with on the kick and MHS regained possession.
“Charles calling a fair catch was a heads-up play,” Freeman said. “Otherwise they don’t call a penalty on the play.”
Washington coaches and players argued and two unsportsmanlike penalties were called, giving the Roughers the ball on the BTW 40. MHS quarterback Tony Taylor fell on the ball on the final play and the clock ran out.
Lost in the last-minute finish was another yeoman performance by tailback Glen Bell, who rushed for 203 yards on 31 carries. In two games against the Hornets, Bell has 440 yards on 73 carries. For a career, Bell finished with 5,209 yards, including a school-record 2,292 this season.
Bell scored on MHS’s third play, a 65-yard touchdown run and Taylor completed an 80-yard scoring pass to Thompson.
Rob Piester tacked on extra points after each TD.
The win gave MHS a 12-2 record and Freeman’s first championship in his 19 years as a coach.
“State is something you want all your life as a coach and player and now I’ve got one,” Freeman said.
The Roughers did most of their damage in the first half. They score don two of their first three possessions.
MHS took over at its 25 following a 44-yard punt on Washington’s possession. In three plays, the Roughers scored.
Bell gained one, nine and then took a handoff up the middle to spring 65 yards and score. Bell split between the linebackers and outran the secondary to score with 8:42 in the first quarter.
Piester’s kick made it 7-0.
Washington spun its wheels on its second possession, punted and MHS took over at the 42. Bell and Benson traded fumbles. Benson’s bobble gave the Roughers the football on their 46.
Bell carried on eight of the 11 plays of the 54-yard drive. The march stalled at the BTW 20 but Taylor found Thompson coming out of the backfield and hit him perfectly for the TD.
But that was all that was heard from the MHS offense the rest of the night.
The Hornets made their move in the fourth.
Piester’s punt with 6:57 left was blocked by nose guard Reggie Brooks and recovered at the MHS 11.
Four plays later, tailback Tony Brooks tumbled over from 1-yard out to put Washington on the scoreboard.
It wasn’t long before they did score again. They forced MHS to punt and drove 84 yards.
Excerpts from additional coverage
From that same coverage, these were compiled by then assistant sports editor Phil Burrows.
Well worth it
STILLWATER — Donald Criner had to wait a week for redemption but it was well worth it to the Muskogee High School cornerback.
The 5-foot-10 senior had three personal fouls call ed on him for 46 yards in the first half of last Friday’s 41-31 Class 5A semifinal victory against Moore at Indian Bowl.
But everything turned up clean for Criner and the Roughers Saturday night in a steady, light rain on Lewis Field.
Criner intercepted a pass near midfield in the second quarter to protect the Roughers’ 14-0 lead.
Going against 6-1 split end Ivor Samilton on BTWHS’s attempt at a winning 2-poling conversion with a 14-12 lead, Criner bumped Samilton at the line and stripped Samilton on a short lob pass into the end zone.
The first thing Criner saw when he turned around was that uniform yellow flag.
“I thought, ‘Oh no, they called me for pass interference,” Criner said. “I know it was on me. But it was illegal procedure on Washington.
“I wanted to go out with a bang. I kind of redeemed myself for last week.”
Criner’s other big play came on a fumble recovery run late in the first half. MHS linebacker Jermone Wilkins had flattened the Hornets return man on a punt and Criner recovered.
Bell redeems too
Rougher tail back Glen Bell, playing linebacker on the final series, gained a little revenge by tackling Hornet tailback Tony Brooks near midfield on a pass play to save a possible touchdown. Bell later teamed with Criner on a tackle of BTWHS quarterback Bernard Benson at the MHS 20-yard line.
“That tackle on Brooks felt great,” Bell said. “He had run over me at the goal line (on the Hornets’ first touchdown).
“Brooks is a great back too.”
Bell needed 29 yards coming ingot he game to break his school record of 2,117 yards in a season.
The breaking came quickly. After gains of 1 and 9 yards, Bell went off tackle, cut up the middle and broke two tackles on a 65-yard run with 8:52 left in the first quarter.
Bell finished with 203 rushing yards on the night, 2,292 on the season and 5,209 for his career.
“I didn’t know how many yards I had before the game or how many I needed,” Bell said. “I just ran and tried to get as many as I could. I just wanted us to bring home the gold.”
Victory dance
After the gun sounded, MHS assistants Dewayne Pemberton and Paul Bell Jr. broke out into their version of square-dancing near midfield Their arms may have not been locked in place to please any choreographer.
But technique wasn’t the idea, Pemberton said. “I’ll dance anytime we win. I don’t care what it looks like.”
“I don’t know what we had locked,” Bell said. I just remember spinning around and getting dizzy.”
Size no factor
MHS defensive tackles Scott Schoeder and Tim Wheeler were outweighed by 40 pounds going against the Hornets’ offensive guards.
But the Rougher pair dominated the middle, stuffing BTWHS’s inside ground game.
“They were tough,” Schroeder said. “We used our quickness and got in their face before they could do anything. We plugged the holes.
“The first half they talked (trying to intimidate MHS) more than all the teams we played all year. They said we couldn’t stand up to them.”
“We played harder,” Wheeler said. “We wanted it more.”
Perfect record
The victory kept MHS junior quarterback Tony Taylor perfect in nine games as the Rougher starter.
He took over for Criner against Tulsa Nathan Hale.
“I did all I could to get us here,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about how many games we won with me in there. I just kept my head up and did my best.”
Commented
