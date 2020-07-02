SKIATOOK — It’s been a long wait, but Bobby Jefferson and the Muskogee Roughers were finally dealt a winning hand here Saturday at Skiatook High School’s Johnson Activity Center.
“It’s like playing poker. After 30 years, it’s finally my turn to win one,” Jefferson said after his team clinched its first state championship in Jefferson’s 30 seasons at head coach by beating Union 42-15 for the Class 6A dual wrestling title.
“I don’t know if this will ever sink in,” Jefferson said. “I’m thinking of all the preparation that goes into something like this. Our guys worked hard.”
Dennis Bunner started the night off with a 16-0 technical fall over Union’s Ky Young at 125 pounds. That gave the Roughers a 5-0 lead to get going and an advantage they wouldn’t lose.
“I came out not underestimating nobody. I actually tried to overestimate everybody,” he said. “I just wrestled. I put him on his back and kept putting him on the back again and again. That was my plan. “
The Roughers built their lead to 21-0 after a major decision by Matt Vieira at 130 pounds, a pinfall by Dylan Fields at 135, a 11-4 decision by Miles Andrews (140) and a 5-3 decision by Marselle McVay (145).
“Our plan was to wear them down and we did that several times during the match,” Jefferson said.
For Muskogee, it’s the first state title in a boys sport since the 1998 golf championship. Last spring, the Muskogee girls won the slowpitch softball title.
The clinching match was a 3-0 decision by Ryan Lester at 285 pounds against Zac Veatech.
“I just went out and wrestled, just like another dual,” Lester said. “We’ve always had the mindset that nobody can outwork us. We believe we had the toughest room. We work harder in there than anybody.”
Earlier this season, the Roughers downed the Redskins 42-30. Union coach Kevin Crutchmer was as impressed with the Roughers on Saturday night as he was back in January.
“Congratulations to coach Jefferson and his team. They wrestled well,” he said. “We tried, but we fell a little short.”
Earlier in the day, the Roughers got three late takedowns on the way to a 35-23 victory against the Broken Arrow Tigers in the semifinals.
Ronnie Arteaga started off the day for MHS at 112 pounds. He scored his takedown over the Tigers’ Caleb Clark with just two seconds left in the match for the 3-2 win.
The other late takedowns were by Dylan Fields and Calvin Stephens . Fields got his with 25 seconds remaining for the 3-2 win against Dustin Scott at 135 pounds and Stephens recorded his in overtime, a 17-13 win over Seth Calvert. Stephens not only got the takedown but also got two near-fall points.
It was the second time this season for the Roughers to top the Tigers in a dual. The other came in the season opener at Broken Arrow.
In the other semifinal, Tulsa Union beat Edmond North, 38-27.
